PM Update: Hot and humid Juneteenth. Afternoon clouds and breezes may bring a rain chance.

Remarkably comfortable warmth. Low humidity (dew points in the 40s!) and light breezes are great, eh? Hope it’s a fab Father’s Day. Monday looks hot, with an uptick in humidity that may feel a bit sticky compared to the luxury we’ve been living. If you’re not a hot weather fan, take comfort that another 90-degree day isn’t too likely for the foreseeable future.

Through tonight: Smoke and haze should continue to be on relatively good behavior through this evening. Air quality is in the yellow range, which is “moderate.” High pressure remaining in control helps things, and it should stay installed over our region through Monday morning. It also keeps skies mostly clear and temperatures comfortable enough one last night, into the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Tomorrow (Juneteenth): Potentially our third 90-degree (or higher) day of the year, as high temperatures aim for the upper 80s to mid-90s in the hottest spots. Dew points return to normal June 60s. A sunny morning, with slowly increasing smoke and haze, becomes a bit cloudier into the afternoon. Southeast breezes may kick up late in the day as a quick shower or storm chance moves through. Please remember your sunscreen and hydration when outdoors.

Overnight, showers may still be possible — hopefully a moderate thundershower, if lucky — as cloudiness continues. The slight smell of smoke may return as a moderate Canadian wildfire plume returns over the Chesapeake Bay from the south. Humid low temperatures merely hover in the 60s to around 70 degrees downtown.

Tracking rainfall deficit and drought conditions

Here’s my unfortunately regular update on our rainfall and drought status, with meaningful rain chances getting pushed out again into the future — hopefully by next weekend. We are increasingly dry and drought has spread.

Red colorings on this past 14 days’ rainfall deficit map probably reflect where gardeners and farmers have had to water and irrigate constantly. Does this match your experience? As little as 5 to 15 percent of normal rainfall has fallen in the worst spots in the past two weeks. This has certainly played into our spreading drought.

Over the past week, yellow shaded areas on the map above have gotten a bit drier, one small green-shaded area managed to improve (get wetter), but much of the region in the gray shading remained little changed. The Interstate 81 corridor, as shown below, has tipped into drought.

In the longer term, after months of rainfall deficits, light orange shadings on the map above are official “D1” moderate drought areas. We may get a bit worse before rain chances hopefully increase by the end of this week. Yellow shadings are abnormally dry zones, which may feel like drought at times, even if not official. Let me know your impressions if you live even in that zone.

We’ll can talk more about this tomorrow in our weekly (holiday edition) Sunset Live Q&A chat. Tune in at 8:36 p.m.!

