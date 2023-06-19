D.C.-area forecast: Hot today, then cooler with more clouds and midweek rain chances

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Hot and a hair muggy but not brutal. A good day to hang out at the pool. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny, isolated storm possible late. Highs: Near 90.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, maybe a shower. Lows: 64 to 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers. Highs: Near 80. Forecast in detail Today is probably the week’s hottest day, and one of the hottest this month, but nothing extraordinary. Then, near-normal to below-normal temperatures take control for the rest of the week. The big forecast question is how much rain we’ll see. A storm system will be stuck to our south and we’ll be on the northern fringe. We’ll surely see some showers at times, especially Wednesday and Thursday, but whether they can put a meaningful dent in the drought is hard to say.

Today (Monday): This is a pretty typical summer day in D.C. Partly sunny skies and winds from the southeast (around 10 mph) push highs up to near 90. Humidity is higher than it’s been in recent days as dew points crest 60 — but it could be a lot worse. Like many days of late, expect a bit of haze from the Canadian wildfire smoke. Late in the day, we can’t rule out a thundershower (20 percent chance), but most of us stay dry. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A shower or thundershower is possible any time (20 to 30 percent chance), but most of the rain probably stays to our south and west. Overnight lows are mostly in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A zone of low pressure stalled to our south will try to cycle some rain showers into the area, but a zone of high pressure to the north may successfully block it. The end result is just a slight (20 percent) chance of showers. Enough sun should sneak through the clouds for highs near 80. Winds come from the east at about 10 mph, with some gusts up to 15 to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The battle between the pressure systems continues, but the high-pressure system may win. There’s a slight chance of showers, but most of us probably end up rain-free overnight with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

On Wednesday and Thursday, as the high-pressure zone to our north moves offshore, more moisture should ooze into the region from the south and east. So the chance of intermittent showers will increase (to 50 to 60 percent) and skies should be mostly overcast. That will lower temperatures, with highs only in the 70s both days and lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

By Friday, the low-pressure zone to the south generating the rain will be dissipating, but there should still be enough moisture around for about a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Winds will start to come in from the south, instead of out of the east, boosting highs back into the low 80s. Rain should diminish at night, with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

Warm and sticky conditions are probable both weekend days. Highs should reach the 80s, but winds from the south will draw up plenty of moisture, so some scattered late-day showers and storms are a decent bet both days — some of which could be heavy. Lows Saturday night only dip into the muggy low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

