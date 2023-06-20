Rare summer snow in Canada’s west won’t pause heat and fire threat long

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Over the course of just a few days, western Canada — plagued by a record-setting wildfire season — saw its weather morph from fiery heat to icy cold. Unusually heavy snowfall — around 2 feet in some of the highest elevations — covered parts of Alberta and British Columbia. The burst of wintry precipitation was much needed across the fire-ravaged landscape.

But after this flirtation with winter, a chaotic weather pattern over North America is set to flip back to summer across Canada, once again ramping up the fire risk across multiple provinces.

Rare summer snow in Canada’s west

In the high country of western Alberta and eastern British Columbia, up to 24 inches (61 cm) of snow has been reported since the weekend. While snowfall in June isn’t unheard of in the region, enough to pile up on roads and halt traffic is much less common.

HWY 40 north of Hinton pic.twitter.com/iiL6fBWNmB — BtheKid (@maciver13) June 19, 2023

“Welcome to January,” tweeted Jasper National Park’s official account on Monday morning as snow accumulated in the area.

A snowfall warning continued Tuesday morning for high elevations in the region. Snow levels reached down to valley floors around sunrise and were expected to rise through the day before and end to precipitation Wednesday. “Accumulations of 20 to 40 cm [8 to 16 inches) are expected over higher elevations, with some areas exceeding 60 cm,” wrote Environment Canada, the nation’s weather forecasting agency.

Temperatures across Alberta and eastern British Columbia were forecast to remain below average by about 5 to 10 degrees (3 to 6 Celsius) Tuesday.

Whoa! @MarmotBasin ski resort in Jasper said it got around 20 centimetres of snow and Environment Canada issued an unusual June snowfall warning for the Rocky Mountains along the Highway 93 icefields parkway. #yeg #yegwx #abstorm #abroads



READ MORE: https://t.co/6l6kORe9Ck pic.twitter.com/yLp4PZ42VN — Global Edmonton (@GlobalEdmonton) June 19, 2023

The chill also was seeping into the Lower 48 states, with snow reported in the Cascades of Washington state and parts of Idaho.

The cold, stormy pattern over western North America is forecast to break down over the next few days and be replaced by warmer-than-normal conditions heading into the weekend.

Weather whiplash in central Canada

As the cold pocket of air slowly churned over Canada’s west, areas in the central region were experiencing rain, and even severe thunderstorms in some parts. Meanwhile, heat was baking the east.

Environment Canada wrote that 2 to 6 inches (50 to 150 mm) of rain had fallen over portions of central Canada, including Edmonton, and that a little more could fall through Tuesday night.

Edson, Alberta, a woodland town nestled between Edmonton to the east and mountains to the west, recently endured an extreme version of weather whiplash. Early last week, Edson was under an evacuation order as the town was threatened by a 740,000-acre (300,000-hectare) wildfire. On Monday evening, parts of the town faced a high-water alert because of heavy rainfall. More than 3.35 inches (85 mm) of rain was reported over a short period, with more than double that in some nearby locations.

There’s been a lot of rain in central AB ☔, and there’s more in the forecast for today.



How much rain so far? 24 hr rainfall totals from Sun, June 18 morning to Mon, June 19 below.



Of note, Hendrickson Creek received 94 mm, Carrot Creek 88.6 mm and Edson 87 mm.#abstorm pic.twitter.com/CM1LX5Q8Ne — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) June 19, 2023

In Edmonton, 4.75 inches (120.7 mm) had fallen through Monday afternoon, whereas the monthly average is 3.05 inches (77.5 mm), according to Environment Canada.

The same region found itself in moderate to severe drought at the end of May.

In Alberta, this year has been the worst fire season in the modern record, with at least 3.6 million acres (1.46 million hectares) burned. The situation has been similar in neighboring provinces. In British Columbia over the weekend, the Donnie Creek Fire became the province’s largest wildfire on record.

In the transition zone between the cold air to the west and heat to the east, severe thunderstorms have erupted.

MAJOR hail situation NE of Strathmore, Alberta #abstorm pic.twitter.com/qti3S0IEdU — Braydon Morisseau (@BraydonMoreSo) June 18, 2023

Strong storms, hail and funnel clouds hit southeast parts of Alberta into Saskatchewan and Manitoba over the weekend and Monday. On Tuesday, Manitoba was under a significant threat of tornadoes and large hail.

Heat in the east

From Manitoba eastward through Quebec, temperatures were well above normal and were predicted to spike further in days to come. Temperatures are forecast to average 20 degrees above normal through at least Thursday across northern reaches of those provinces.

Numerous record highs are forecast to be broken in this stretch. High temperatures well into the 90s may even surpass monthly records before this pulse of heat relaxes.

In northern Quebec, several records have been set, including at La Grande Riviere on Hudson Bay and Kuujjuaq near the Arctic Circle, where temperatures ranged from near 80 to the mid-80s at midday Tuesday.

Amid the heat, about 120 wildfires are active in Ontario and Quebec alone, and fire risk has returned to extreme levels.

A resurgence of summer, countrywide

In Canada’s west, the break from the heat is only temporary.

Next week, well-above-average temperatures are predicted from coast-to-coast in Canada, although the Great Lakes might be spared. With the heat so widespread, there is concern that the fires will expand.

Even though thick wildfire smoke has not spread as far from its sources in recent days as before, it could increase if fires grow with the projected rise in temperatures.

July is often the beginning of the peak of fire season in Canada, and the season tends not to relent until September. Although the expanse of land burned is already among the most on record, this historic fire season has a lot of time left.

