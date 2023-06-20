PM Update: A few showers tonight, with more widespread rain Wednesday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temperatures dipped back below average today, although the added humidity made it a bit less comfortable than the air we’ve been treated to of late. Highs near 80 are as warm as we’ll be for a few days as the odds of rain grow. There is good news: We need an extended wetter stretch but it’s not happening over the weekend.

Through Tonight: A couple showers are possible this evening and tonight. Outside a few spots for a brief time, it shouldn’t be much of a bother. Lows are mainly in the mid-60s or so. Perhaps a few touches of fog by morning.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Showers that are light to moderate move into the area during the morning. It is probably wet most of the day. It may be that the heaviest comes in the evening, when there may also be some thunderstorms. Rainfall totals of half an inch to an inch seem likely by Thursday morning. Highs range from near 70 to the mid-70s.

Pollen update: Tree pollen, weed pollen and mold spores are all low/moderate.

Not so hot: Washington’s third 90-degree day occurred Sunday. The city has been running consistently below average on this count so far during the warm season. Sitting about three days below average, the big increases are usually yet to come. Recall that much of July has an average high of 90.

