D.C.-area forecast: Cloudy and not as warm today with promise of midweek rain

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Cloudy and not so hot with a shot at a few raindrops Express forecast Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower possible. Highs: 79-83.

Tonight: Cloudy, light rain chance. Lows: 60-66.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy, showery. Highs: 72-76. Forecast in detail We have been waiting an exceptionally long time for this, but a wetter pattern is finally afoot as a low pressure zone grinds to a halt near us and sticks around into this weekend and even into early next week. That means daily rain chances that could total as much as 2 to 5 inches over the course of the next week. We need about 2.5 inches to get ahead on June’s normal rainfall in Washington, but we still require 8 inches to get the entirety of 2023 back to normal. This is a great start, though, as high temperatures stay mostly cooler than normal.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy skies prevail today with cooler highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s today amid moderate humidity. Shower chances today are small, mostly this afternoon and toward our southern areas. Breezes blow from the east at 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Most of the night is dry, but some light rain is possible toward morning. Skies are mostly cloudy as lows fall to the lower to middle 60s. Winds remain from the east at 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend:

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Rain showers are possible throughout the day. Winds from the east are quite breezy, increasing to 15-20 mph with gusts up 30 mph possible at times. The clouds, rain and winds off the Atlantic keep it on the cool side, with highs struggling to hit 70. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Rain remains possible at times as lows range through the 60s amid gusty winds from the east. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Showers and thundershowers are probable Thursday but may be more intermittent than Wednesday. It’s slightly warmer with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. Intermittent showers and perhaps some thunder continue into Thursday night, with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Winds turn lighter, except around thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

It turns warmer Friday with perhaps some breaks in the clouds at times but any sun could add some juice to showers and storms that are expected to develop; some could produce heavy downpours. Highs in the lower 80s are still cooler than normal for late June but it’s rather muggy. Friday night features more cloud cover, scattered showers, and maybe a thunderstorm, and lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

Scattered showers and storms are a good bet for the final weekend of June, especially in the afternoon and evening hours (but they’re possible any time). There will be some intervals of sunshine — especially during the morning and early afternoon — helping to push highs into the low-to-mid 80s on Saturday and possibly upper 80s on Sunday. Humidity should be moderate to high with dew points in the 60s to around 70. Lows Saturday night should be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Gift this article Gift Article