Tracking Tropical Storm Bret
By Dylan Moriarty
June 20, 2023 at 12:22 p.m. EDT

Tropical Storm Bret formed in the Atlantic Ocean late Monday. It's expected to continue into the Gulf of Mexico, reaching Barbados on Thursday. Bret forecast to become hurricane this week; second system developing

Bret is the farthest-east-forming storm on record so early in the calendar year. This page will continue to update as the storm develops.