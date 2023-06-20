Bret forecast to become hurricane this week; second system developing

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tropical Storm Bret is approaching hurricane strength as the system continues to churn west through Atlantic Ocean’s “Main Development Region,” cropping up in a part of the Atlantic that doesn’t usually awaken until August. It’s the farthest-east-forming storm on record so early in the calendar year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The National Hurricane Center in Miami expects Bret to become a hurricane on Thursday morning as it closes in on the Lesser Antilles, a group of islands in the Caribbean Sea. On average, the first hurricane of the season doesn’t come until Aug. 11.

“Bret is forecast to initially strengthen and then move across the Lesser Antilles near hurricane intensity on Thursday and Friday, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves,” wrote the National Hurricane Center. The agency stressed that residents “should closely monitor updates to the forecast for Bret and have their hurricane plan in place.”

Behind Bret is a second tropical wave that the National Hurricane Center estimates has a 70 percent chance of tropical development. That one could follow in Bret’s footsteps, also intensifying over the central Atlantic. Assuming it forms, its name will be Cindy.

While meteorologists initially predicted a below-average hurricane season this year, it’s become apparent that record-warm water temperatures over the open Atlantic, and unprecedented warmth in virtually all of the globe’s oceans, are making another above-average season increasingly likely. It was originally believed that sinking air and disruptive high-altitude winds, both symptoms of an El Niño pattern, would curb activity this season. Now, it’s looking like the powder-keg oceans will more than compensate.

Bret’s latest

On Tuesday morning, Bret was located at the midpoint between South America and Africa, or roughly 1,130 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. It was drifting west at 70 mph, but continued to have winds at 40 mph — just above the threshold for classification as a tropical storm.

Regarding Bret’s organization, little has changed since Monday. The storm is largely symmetrical, and, despite a gap in thunderstorm coverage, it’s in the process of developing a classic CDO, or Central Dense Overcast. That’s the main cloud mass that results from merging thunderstorms all working in tandem.

Bret still has yet to solidify its inner core, which is a key step in its maturation.

#Bret continues to gradually improve on IR satellite imagery tonight, with more persistent central convection. However, a recent microwave pass suggests that the vortex remains a little offset west of the center of this blob of thunderstorms, and there isn't much sign of a full… pic.twitter.com/SbCJLQVmnu — Dr. Levi Cowan (@TropicalTidbits) June 20, 2023

A shield of cirrus clouds could be seen on satellite expanding and radiating outward away from the storm at high altitudes. That’s outflow, or exhaust, at the upper levels. The more spent air a storm exhales, the more warm, humid air it can ingest from below and use to strengthen.

The forecast

Originally, there was some concern that Bret may strengthen earlier, which would mean more tall thunderstorms. That in turn could have led to southerly winds aloft, scooping Bret northward and potentially sparing the Lesser Antilles. Given that Bret is still a 40-mph tropical storm, the door has closed on that possibility. Instead, an expansive ridge of high pressure stretching from Bermuda to the Azores will act as a guardrail, continuing to steer it westward.

Calm upper-level winds and unusually warm sea surface temperatures, running several degrees above average, will foster its strengthening. It is expected to impact the Windward and Leeward Islands on Friday.

A first-guess forecast would suggest 4 to 8 inches of rain is possible near where Bret’s center tracks, as well as winds gusting upward of 60 mph.

The outer circulation of Bret may skim Puerto Rico or Hispaniola this weekend, but the overall system should begin weakening. That will be due to an uptick in wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height, that will seek to knock the storm off-kilter. Dry air at the mid-levels will also help choke the storm from within.

