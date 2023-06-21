PM Update: Off and on rain tonight through Thursday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was a weird welcome to summer today. If it weren’t for the near-midnight high, daytime temperatures in the mid-60s for the city would have easily been the chilliest June 21 on record. Even so, it’ll probably finish within the top 10 chilliest highs for the date, with about 72 degrees in the hours the day began. The summertime chill did come along with some needed rain. We’ll continue to see more of that the next few days.

Through Tonight: Showers remain likely through the evening, and some could be heavy. They should tend to diminish in intensity overnight. Otherwise, damp and probably drizzly at times. Temperatures don’t go far from daytime readings. Lows are mainly in a near 60 to mid-60s zone. Some fog may develop overnight given considerable low-level moisture, but hefty east winds gusting to around 25 to 30 mph should keep it from being widespread.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s another day full of occasional raindrops. They should be fewer than today, with widely scattered waves of rain rather than a fairly continuous shield. Clouds are thick, with any breaks fleeting. Winds out of the east persist, but in somewhat weaker fashion, gusting to around 15 mph.

Wet weather: Rainfall today has been steady and soaking in many spots, especially south of the city, and currently trailing off to lighter totals across northern Maryland. Local totals through 4 p.m. include 0.32 inches in D.C., 0.52 inches at Dulles and 0.13 inches up at BWI. Down around Fredericksburg, it’s more like an inch or more thus far.

Another half an inch may fall through tomorrow evening as waves of showers — and perhaps a storm — continue.

The National Weather Service is forecasting about 2 inches of rain through 8 a.m. Saturday, especially near and southeast of Interstate 95. Somewhat lower totals are expected north and west.

