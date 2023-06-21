What to know about today’s summer solstice, the longest day of the year

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

June has had a cooler than usual start in many parts of the United States this year, but today’s summer solstice is a reminder that the hottest days still lie ahead. Daylight hours peak in the Northern Hemisphere as we mark the longest day and shortest night of the year — which many consider the start of summer.

This year’s solstice arrives at 10:58 a.m. Eastern time.

What happens on the summer solstice?

The June solstice marks the exact moment when the noon sun appears directly over the Tropic of Cancer, a line of latitude 23.5 degrees north of Earth’s equator. It’s the northernmost point where the sun can be seen straight overhead (90 degrees above the horizon) all year.

In the Northern Hemisphere we see the sun take its longest and highest path across the southern sky. The high sun angle means you will cast your shortest midday shadow of the year on the summer solstice.

Advertisement

Solstice means “sun standing still” in Latin. On the summer solstice, the sun’s daily northward movement in the sky appears to pause, and we see the sun rise and set at its northernmost points on the horizon. After the solstice, sunrise and sunset shift southward again and we slowly begin to lose daylight.

Why do we have solstices?

Solstices, equinoxes and seasons occur because Earth doesn’t orbit the sun completely upright. Instead, Earth’s axis is tilted by about 23.5 degrees, which causes each hemisphere to receive different amounts of sunlight throughout the year.

In June, the Northern Hemisphere leans toward the sun, bringing us more direct sunlight and warmer weather. Meanwhile, in the Southern Hemisphere, June 21 marks the first day of winter and the shortest day of the year. Halfway between the winter and summer solstices are the equinoxes, when the length of day and night are nearly equal everywhere on Earth.

Advertisement

While the summer solstice marks the first day of astronomical summer, meteorologists define summer as the warmest three calendar months of the year, spanning June, July and August.

How much daylight do we see on the solstice?

Daylight hours on the summer solstice depend on latitude, or your distance from the equator: The closer you move toward the North Pole, the more time the sun spends above the horizon. On June 21, the sun is up for nearly 16 hours in Seattle, but only 13 hours and 45 minutes in Miami.

D.C. has about 14 hours and 54 minutes of daylight on the summer solstice, with sunrise at 5:43 a.m. and sunset at 8:36 p.m., according to timeanddate.com.

At high latitudes, such as Alaska, daylight hours are even more extreme. Anchorage sees 19 hours and 22 minutes of daylight on June 21, while in Fairbanks the sun spends 21 hours, 50 minutes above the horizon. To experience the midnight sun, you would have to head toward the Arctic Circle, where the sun continuously circles the sky all day.

Land of the midnight sun. Deadhorse, Alaska. 70.2°N latitude. pic.twitter.com/HUfYmQJ75u — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) June 14, 2023

Yet while the summer solstice has the longest day length, we don’t see our earliest sunrise or latest sunset on June 21. Calculated down to the second, the earliest sunrise in Washington was at 5:42 a.m. on June 14, while the latest sunset occurs at 8:37 p.m. around June 27 or 28. The misalignment happens because of Earth’s tilt and our elliptical orbit around the sun.

Advertisement

The exact date of the earliest sunrise and latest sunset depends on your latitude: near the Arctic Circle the earliest sunrise and latest sunset nearly coincide with the solstice, while at lower latitudes (Texas and Florida, for example) they happen more than two weeks apart.

Sunrises in the Lower 48 are now getting later for everyone. https://t.co/BUPWlMND5s — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) June 16, 2023

Why is twilight longer on the solstice?

A unique aspect of the summer solstice is that we experience not only our longest hours of daylight, but also our longest period of morning and evening twilight. “During the course of the year, the length of twilight can vary, but at this time of the year, for those in the Northern Hemisphere, it persists for the longest interval of time,” Space.com writes.

The extended twilight happens because the sun crosses the horizon at a shallower angle and takes a bit longer to rise and set than it does near the spring and fall equinoxes. In D.C., for example, civil twilight — which occurs when the sun is less than six degrees below the horizon — lasts 32 minutes near the summer solstice but only 27 minutes near the equinoxes, according to timeanddate.com.

Advertisement

At higher latitudes, the sun barely drops below the horizon and twilight can last all night. This is why even in places south of the Arctic Circle where the sun technically sets (such as Fairbanks, Alaska), it never gets completely dark for several weeks around the solstice. These conditions are ideal for sighting noctilucent clouds, shimmering blue clouds composed of ice crystals that form in the mesosphere some 50 miles above Earth. They are most commonly seen between 45 and 60 degrees latitude, according to EarthSky.

Why do we celebrate the solstice?

Humans throughout history have celebrated the solstices with rituals such as bonfires and ceremonial dances to mark the passage of the seasons. Some ancient cultures, such as the Maya or the Aztecs, even built special monuments to mark the sun’s changing path in the sky.

Stonehenge, which was built more than 5,000 years ago in modern-day England, is perhaps the best known of these prehistoric landmarks. Some historians say the large circle of free-standing stones was once a solar calendar used to track the seasons. That is because on the summer solstice, the rising sun aligns perfectly with the structure’s Heel Stone, positioned outside the structure’s main circle.

Advertisement

Today, thousands gather at Stonehenge each year to celebrate the solstices, equinoxes and the changing of the seasons.

Why is the hottest day of the year after the solstice?

While summerlike heat is common before the solstice, the hottest day of the year typically doesn’t arrive until the second half of July for much of the United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This seasonal lag in temperatures happens because the amount of solar energy arriving at the ground is greater than the amount leaving Earth for several weeks after the solstice. The lag is largely driven by the oceans, which take longer than land to warm up and cool down, and release heat slowly over time.

The warmest stretch of summer varies by location. For example, the Southwest feels its hottest days much closer to the solstice, while the warmest days along the West Coast don’t arrive until August (and in some places, even as late as September).

What will the rest of summer 2023 bring? Despite this summer’s cooler-than-normal start, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal temperatures across most of the United States through September. That means we can still expect the dog days of summer even as we start to lose daylight for the next six months.

Gift this article Gift Article