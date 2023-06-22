Bret to blast Lesser Antilles through Thursday night as it enters Caribbean

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With the outer bands of the Tropical Storm Bret set to arrive midday Thursday, the central islands of the Lesser Antilles are bracing for Bret’s impact. It will cross the chain by early Friday. Bret strengthened somewhat Wednesday night, its maximum winds speeds increasing from 65 to 70 mph, just shy of hurricane strength (74 mph). It is forecast to maintain this intensity on its trek into the islands at the eastern entrance of the Caribbean Sea.

“Bret is forecast to move across the Lesser Antilles this evening and tonight as a strong tropical storm,” wrote the Hurricane Center in a Thursday morning update. “There is a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds and dangerous waves along the coast within the warning area.”

The storm’s most hazardous weather is expected near and just north of where its center passes.

Advertisement

A hurricane watch and tropical storm warning are in effect for St. Lucia, which the center may cross. Tropical storm warnings are also up for neighboring Martinique and Dominica.

Tropical storm watches are in effect for Barbados as well as St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which are just south of where the center is predicted to pass.

Government forecasters also began issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Four on Thursday, an area of disturbed weather that has been trailing Bret in recent days. This burgeoning system is expected to be named Cindy later Thursday and is forecast to travel north and west of the Lesser Antilles in days to come.

The latest on Bret

Bret was probably near peak intensity Thursday morning as it pressed westward toward the Lesser Antilles. As of 11 a.m., the center was roughly 220 miles east of St. Lucia, sweeping westward at 14 mph.

Advertisement

Intense showers and storms continued to be focused near Bret’s center, although the storm is somewhat asymmetric due to shear, or changing winds with altitude.

The first significant squalls associated with Bret will probably reach Barbados and the rest of the eastern boundary of the archipelago Thursday afternoon. The heaviest rain and strongest winds should arrive during the evening, with the brunt passing Thursday night.

The future of Bret and Tropical Depression Four

Large waves and rough surf were overtaking the entire length of the Lesser Antilles well in advance of Bret’s center. Waves around 25 feet in height are forecast in the open ocean northeast of Barbados on Thursday afternoon.

Near-shore swells of 10 feet and higher are probable across the islands, with locations near and just north of the storm center perhaps seeing waves of up to 20 feet.

Advertisement

Tropical storm conditions should persist through Thursday night in the central Lesser Antilles, including the potential for damaging gusts. Locations near and north of the center may experience a short period of hurricane conditions, although that threat may be waning if the storm has indeed peaked.

Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are anticipated along the storm’s track. Maximum amounts may reach or surpass 10 inches, especially in higher elevations and in spots that see repeated downpours. These amounts will most likely lead to some flash flooding.

Bret should begin weakening as soon as it enters the Caribbean, because of an increase in wind shear and dry air that forecasters expect to rip the storm apart over the weekend.

Significant ocean swells will diminish more slowly but only graze the shores of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Jamaica from Friday into Saturday.

Advertisement

At the same time, large waves of up to 20 feet from Tropical Depression Four should mostly stay northeast of the islands.

The main story with the depression is its oddity, forming much further east than usual this time of year. Bret first formed farther east than any tropical storm on record so early in the season. For a second system to also develop so far east on its heels is exceptional.

Phil Klotzbach, a tropical weather researcher at Colorado State University, tweeted that if the depression strengthens to a tropical storm, it will be the first time on record two storms have formed this far east in June.

The Hurricane Center predicts that the depression will become a tropical storm with winds up to 60 mph over the weekend before gradually weakening over the open Atlantic next week.

Gift this article Gift Article