PM Update: Showers likely tonight and Friday, with some rumbles possible

A misty northeast wind delivered another chilly day for the start of summer. With average highs in the upper 80s, we’re running about 20 degrees below normal in that department. The comparatively drier conditions of today are headed out of here this evening as a new round of raindrops works its way toward us. We’ll see on-and-off rain through the night and a continued peppering through Friday.

Through Tonight: Showers — perhaps some rumbles — will move into the area from the south this evening. Rain could be steady for a while. We’ll then continue to see off-and-on rain into the night as temperatures stay rather steady. Another quarter to half inch will be a good bet in most spots, with a few places seeing more.

Tomorrow (Friday): There will still be lots of clouds Friday. Scattered showers and storms may dot the region much of the time, with a likely focus on the afternoon. Some downpours will be possible. Given a little sun and a warmer wind direction turning to come more from the south, highs will be well into the 70s and around 80.

See David Streit's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Today’s pollen count was washed out by the rain.

Sumbrrr: Following Wednesday’s chill, offset somewhat by a pre-dawn high of 71 degrees, it’s been a near-repeat today. This afternoon’s high of around 68 degrees is probably among the top several coldest for the date. Wednesday was a top-10 coldest high as well. Combined, the two days are the chilliest in the back half of June since 2003 when there was also a two-day average high of 69.5 degrees.

