D.C.-area forecast: Rain should make at least a small dent in the drought today into tonight

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: When we’ve been this dry for this long, gotta give a showery morning and rainy afternoon into evening a decently high score. Express forecast Today: Light a.m. showers, steadier p.m. rain. Highs: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tonight: Steady evening rain. Lighter showers overnight. Lows: Low 60s.

Tomorrow: Isolated a.m. shower, scattered p.m. showers/storms. Highs: 70s. Forecast in detail We’ll finally start to make at least a small dent in our drought with a solid rain likely later today into tonight, and then scattered showers and thunderstorms at times tomorrow into the weekend. Some spots will probably receive around 2 inches or more of rain by Monday. That’s far short of the 8 to 10 inches we need to get back to near normal for the year to date, but it’s a good start.

Today (Wednesday): Cloudy skies with light showers moving in from south to north between late morning and early afternoon. The rain should become steadier by mid-afternoon, coming down moderate to heavy at times into the evening. With the rain, clouds and a cool breeze from the northeast, gusting near or past 30 mph, temperatures are stuck in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The rain continues moderate to heavy at times during the evening, then should become lighter and more intermittent after midnight or so, with rain totals likely around a half-inch to an inch by morning. Winds remain breezy from the northeast with lows in the low 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): Plenty of clouds Thursday but we shouldn’t be as consistently wet as Wednesday. We may only see the chance of an isolated shower during the morning into the early afternoon. Then, shower and thunderstorm chances increase for the mid-afternoon into evening as the air becomes rather humid. Highs should top out in the 70s with a steady, but lighter, breeze from the east around 10-15 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms seem likely during the evening and overnight. The muggy air keeps temperatures from dropping very far, as lows only fall back to the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Scattered showers and thunderstorms look set to continue at times Friday through Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs head for the upper 70s to mid-80s both days and it’s rather humid, with Friday night and Saturday night lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

Still a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday as of now, but they may be less numerous than Friday and Saturday. More breaks in the clouds on Sunday should have temperatures trending warmer with highs probably in the mid-80s to near 90 and still somewhat humid. Confidence: Low-Medium

