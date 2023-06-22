D.C.-area forecast: Spotty showers today, but more downpours to come

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Almost cool considering the date, but rains come late, making the daytime first rate. Express forecast Today: Breezy with sprinkles; showers and storms hold until late. Highs: 70 to 74.

Tonight: Showers and storms likely, especially early. Lows: 64 to 68.

Tomorrow: Chance of showers and storms. Highs: 77 to 81. Forecast in detail For the next three days, we’ll see rain of all different intensities: sprinkles, showers, downpours and storms. It’s not a washout, but an inch or two of rain could fall across the area, and it’s humid, too. Steamy summer heat makes a rare appearance Sunday and Monday.

Today (Thursday): Showers should be exiting to the north at dawn. In their wake, there will still be plenty of clouds. Sprinkles and a few stray showers are possible, but the next meaningful wave of showers and possibly thunderstorms may hold off until the late afternoon or evening. Breezes are brisk from the northeast, as highs are only in the lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: Showers and perhaps some thundershowers are possible at times through the night, bringing much-needed moisture to parched soils. East winds die down and temperatures barely fall with lows mainly in the mid-60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers and storms remain possible anytime but may be most numerous in the afternoon and evening. Humidity is on the high side, making highs near 80 feel warmer. When it’s not raining, there may be some peeks of sun, and winds from the south are light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The main pinwheel of showers and storms should finally lift farther north overnight, lessening their frequency, but some could linger through the night. Lows slip to the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Temperatures are likely to creep into the lower 8os on Saturday with a few more peeks of sun. That should effectively destabilize the humid air mass over us and set off more showers and storms, which become most numerous in the afternoon and evening. At night, it’s muggy, with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Sunday sees a lot more sun and we finally see seasonable heat with highs in the upper 80s and high humidity. The main rainmaker will have drifted well to our north, but pop-up showers and storms will still be quite possible in the afternoon and evening. Most activity should quickly die out after sunset. Overnight is quiet, with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium

A Great Lakes storm should push a cold front toward us Monday. It will be a steamy day ahead of that front, with many spots likely to chalk up a 90-degree day. Timing a front this far out is tricky at best, but a line of thunderstorms is possible later in the day or overnight. Confidence: Medium

Gift this article Gift Article