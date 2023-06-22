Hail storm injures dozens at Louis Tomlinson concert in Colorado

Nearly 100 people were injured Wednesday night after a hail storm struck a Louis Tomlinson concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, according to the local fire and rescue agency.
Attendees described on social media a harrowing scene . One reported sheltering under a sign during the “scariest night” of their life. Another said the incident was “straight out of a horror movie.”
Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/jong1SBuYd— nicole (@nikkitbfh) June 22, 2023
English singer Louis Tomlinson, who rose to fame as a member of the boy band One Direction, wrote on Twitter that he was “devastated” about what happened at the show. “Even though we didn’t play the show, I felt all of your passion!” he wrote. “Sending you all love!”
The National Weather Service’s Denver/Boulder office issued a severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday night that included the amphitheater. The office warned that the storm could produce golf-ball-sized hail. As the storm neared the concert, the weather service tagged Red Rocks, writing “Take cover with this storm!!”
Some meteorologists said they believed the venue was slow to respond to the severe weather alert.
Chris Bianchi, a meteorologist at 9NEWS in Denver, wrote on Twitter that the National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the amphitheater at 9:04 p.m. — but the venue did not announce the weather delay until 9:14 p.m.
“If there was a 10-minute gap, that would be completely unacceptable,” he wrote.
Minh Phan, a public affairs specialist for Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 8, tweeted, “Making people run to their cars in a severe thunderstorm is insane.”
The venue has not yet publicly addressed the concerns about Wednesday night’s events.
