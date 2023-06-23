PM Update: Scattered downpours into evening, and turning toasty this weekend

After a few days of cloudy chill, today we were treated to cloudy mugginess. Temperatures remain about 10 degrees below average, which is a big jump from yesterday. Dew points rising from the low 60s to the low 70s is the real story of the day. If it doesn’t feel like a sauna with that combo, occasional tropical downpours might be enough for us to temporarily forget there’s an ongoing drought.
Through Tonight: Scattered downpours persist into evening, but they should tend to taper off near and after sunset. A stray shower can’t be ruled out late night into the morning, but considerably fewer than this afternoon if so. Lows will range from the mid-60s to around 70.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine returns, especially as we get into the midday if not before. A batch of showers and storms may develop in the afternoon to our west and try to work this way. It doesn’t look like much for now. Mid- to upper 80s should do it in most spots for highs. Winds from the northwest lower humidity levels somewhat compared to today.
Sunday: A similar story continues. Skies are partly cloudy, with the sunniest moments probably in the morning and midday with clouds percolating into the afternoon. A few showers and storms may dot the area late. Highs should make the upper 80s to near 90.
