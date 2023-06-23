D.C.-area forecast: A few downpours possible today, then less rain this weekend

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: Oof, more humidity — and downpours. We need the rain, but some spots could see a bit too much, too fast. Express forecast Today: Showers, storms — downpours? Highs: Muggy 78-82.

Tonight: Showers, storms, mainly early. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Muggy with p.m. shower, storm chances. Highs: Mid-80s.

Sunday: Sunnier, warmer. Slight storm chance. Highs: Mid-80s to 90. Forecast in detail With added moisture in the air, downpours are possible today, some of which could cause localized flooding. Then we have a slight reduction in rain chances tomorrow and more so on Sunday. Uncomfortable dew points are back in place today. More warmth Saturday. Finally, strong summer sunshine takes over on Sunday.

Today (Friday): Waves of showers may intermingle with early morning and afternoon thunderstorms — hopefully we get a couple lulls among potential downpours. Humidity is up, with dew points around the uncomfortable 70-degree mark ensuring that upper 70s to low 80s don’t feel as cool as recent days. Afternoon sun peeks are possible along with southerly wind gusts around 20 mph. Many of us could see near a half-inch of rain, and some spots more. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and storms remain possible, especially before midnight. Roadway ponding and low-lying flood issues may persist in spots. Overall downpour frequency should lessen with time. A small umbrella is a good call. Muggy low temperatures hover in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds calm down almost fully. Patchy fog is possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Warmth is increasingly added to our humidity with high temperatures likely in the mid-80s, as it looks now. Showers are possible most anytime but sunshine is slowly on the increase. As the atmosphere percolates, more showers and storms are likely set off, with occasional downpours scattered about in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers and storm chances decrease quickly by midnight, but a passing downpour remains possible into the early morning hours. Mugginess is still uncomfortable with humidity helping buoy our low temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Sunshine returns in time for its namesake day. However, discomfort may be notable with the combination of strong sun, very warm mid-80s to near 90, and continued humidity. Rain and especially downpour chances are a bit lower but pop-up showers and storms are possible. Midday into the afternoon has the highest chance. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Early to mid-evening thunderstorms could continue in a few spots but should die down after that. Upper 60s to low 70s are as cool as we can muster. Confidence: Medium

Our best chance of notching another 90-degree (or hotter) day might be Monday with notable southerly gusts of wind creating a peak in our muggy, moist air ahead of the next cold front. As the front approaches during the afternoon and evening, a few strong thunderstorms are possible. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity could make it feel like at least mid-90s in most spots. Hydrate mindfully! Confidence: Medium

Mugginess, showers and storms may be slow to retreat Tuesday, but temperatures come down a bit, into a range of upper 70s to mid-80s behind the initial cold front. Sunshine could be at least as limited — if not more — than Monday. If low pressure again stalls out in the eastern U.S., we could rekindle our wetter, cloudier pattern into next week. Confidence: Low-Medium

