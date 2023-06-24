D.C.-area forecast: Warmer weekend, with scattered late-day showers or storms

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 7/10: Could be a good pool day, at least in part. I hope. Express forecast Today: Partly cloudy. Afternoon showers/storms. Highs: 84-88.

Tonight: Showers/storms ending. Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid-60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. A few showers or storms late day. Highs: 87-90. Forecast in detail Our recent pattern of warm and sunny weekends persists this go, at least compared with what we just went through. There are still some clouds to deal with, even the occasional raindrop, but compared with the last couple days it’s more like the summer standard around here. By Monday, we could be talking a severe thunderstorm risk, which is kind of a rarity of late. It is prime season, though.

Today (Saturday): Some clouds may linger into the morning, but they’re breaking with time, toward partly cloudy for much of the midday. Showers and storms probably pop up in the afternoon, but they should be hit or miss and generally quick-hitting. Highs are mainly in the mid-80s with some upper 80s mixed in. Winds out of the west and northwest help lower humidity levels compared with yesterday. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: After any evening showers or storms simmer down, partly cloudy skies prevail. Lows should range from the mid-60s to lower 70s. Maybe some patches of fog. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): More sun than today, which probably means it’s a touch warmer, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 most spots. Probably fewer yet showers and storms, but there could be a couple in the afternoon and evening. Winds should blow from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy as south winds take back over. Temperatures barely dip, with most spots staying above 70 through the night as humidity edges back upward. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

It’s looking hot and humid, with a cold front on the way Monday. That’s a typical recipe for strong to severe storms, and this time is no different. For now, scattered to numerous storms seem a good bet late day, with the main risks isolated damaging wind and some hail, in addition to heavy rain and lightning. Highs are around 90. Confidence: Medium

The front slows down and perhaps stalls in the region Tuesday. Somewhat cooler, with highs heading mainly for the low and mid-80s. That cooling may be thanks to fairly cloudy skies and a decent chance of showers and storms. Confidence: Medium

