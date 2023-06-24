PM Update: One or two strong storms possible into this evening. Slightly less rain chance tomorrow.

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through Tonight: Strongest storms with winds and/or a couple downpours should fade before midnight. Still, a few showers or a rumble of thunder could extend in the early morning hours in a few spots. Skies should be partly cloudy by dawn when low temperatures bottom out in the mid-60s to low 70s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Compared to Saturday, we should see more sun, a tad more warmth, and slightly lower rain chances. Mid-80s to around 90 degrees feels summery — but not awful — with humidity levels. Afternoon and evening showers and storms are possible, but they should be fewer and farther between in the region; also, a bit less intense. Brief overnight showers and storms roam around, as we turn more humid again (dew points around 70 degrees). Temperatures hover near 70 to mid-70s, at coolest.

Advertisement

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the start of the workweek. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter if you haven’t already. Be sure to check out our Instagram, too.

Smoke and air quality check – decent through tomorrow

We’re getting a break in wildfire smoke and its influence on our air quality — at least through tomorrow. We shouldn’t take for granted that wildfires still erupting in various places around the continent won’t send smoke back our way. For now, near-surface smoke is expected to remain minimal, helping our air quality remain at or better than “Yellow.”

Near-surface smoke is expected to remain out of the region in the near term, but it may start creeping back in here tomorrow night, especially west of town. Still, no major plume with air quality implications is expected at this time.

Advertisement

Even if we see wildfire smoke from the southern U.S., Mexico, Ontario, and Quebec make it back into our region, it should remain elevated above the surface for the most part. This may bring back moments of fuzzy, hazy, orange-colored skies at times — perhaps as early as tomorrow afternoon.

Remember, you can punch in your zip code for the latest air quality conditions at Airnow.Gov.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here

Gift this article Gift Article