D.C.-area forecast: Maybe a late-day storm today; severe storms a concern for tomorrow

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: More sunshine may lore you outside today, but you may have to dodge a late-day shower or storm. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny. A few p.m. showers and storms. Highs: Upper 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A shower or storm. Lows: Low 70s.

Tomorrow: Strong to severe p.m. storms possible. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s. Forecast in detail The unsettled weather pattern is set to continue through midweek with daily shower and thunderstorm chances. Today might be just a few hit-or-miss storms, but tomorrow has the potential for more numerous storms, and they could be strong to severe. Both today and tomorrow are rather hot and humid before a cold front cools off temperatures a bit Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today (Sunday): Should see more sunshine today than yesterday. But a few hit-or-miss afternoon showers or thunderstorms are still possible, especially after 2 p.m. Otherwise it’s a rather warm and somewhat humid day with highs in the upper 80s. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: The chance of a few showers or storms continues during the evening and overnight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We’re on the warm and muggy side with lows in the low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Monday): A mix of clouds and sun as we stay fairly humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The main story is the threat for one or more lines of strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon into evening as a cold front approaches from the west. These storms could produce damaging winds, hail and flooding. Be sure to stay weather-aware and check back for updates. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tomorrow night: A line of strong to severe thunderstorms could still be moving through the area during the evening. Skies should be mostly cloudy overnight with a few lingering showers or thunderstorms possible as lows settle in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Low

A look ahead

Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue on Tuesday with somewhat cooler highs in the low 80s, but with the potential for more showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon into evening. Tuesday night temperatures trend a little cooler as well with lows in the mid-60s.

Wednesday should bring a lower chance for rain. But a few isolated showers or thunderstorms remain possible with partly sunny skies and highs near 80.

