PM Update: Showers and storms could be scattered around the region Tuesday

We went into this afternoon thinking today could be the biggest storm day, to date, of this so far quiet season. Then the seasonal trend of storm failure entered the picture. Severe weather was common across central Virginia, as well as northern Maryland and north. Here? Not a lot. With only 0.92 inches of rain this month going into today for the city, we definitely still need it. Let’s try again tomorrow.

Through Tonight: Any storms end within a few hours of sunset, with many spots staying dry. Just a random shower or two late at night. Low temperatures end up in a mid-60s to near 70 range. Maybe some patchy fog in any spots that saw rain.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a little less hot and a bit less humid. Otherwise, rather similar to today. Clouds bubble up in the heat of the midday and afternoon, and threaten showers and storms as soon as about 2 to 4 p.m. It’s probably a case of scattered storms, but that could end up outdoing today, although significant severe weather is not currently anticipated. Hail is a risk with any storm that forms. Highs are mainly in the mid-80s.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree and grass pollen are both low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.

