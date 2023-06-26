D.C.-area forecast: Severe storm threat today; storm chance tomorrow

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 3/10: If only our needed rain would come in the form of non-severe storms. It’s also going to be pretty hot and humid🥵 Express forecast Today: Severe storm chances rise by afternoon. Highs: 88-94.

Tonight: Strong storms could linger into evening. Lows: 64-70.

Tomorrow: A few strong to severe storms still possible. Highs: 80-86. Forecast in detail The ingredients are there for strong to severe thunderstorms later today into this evening, even if there is some question whether they’ll be scattered or more of a solid line. Damaging wind, large hail, flash flooding and a tornado are possible. Tomorrow has a lingering chance of a few strong to severe storms, especially east of town, before we settle down and turn less summery midweek.

Today (Monday): Any overnight showers and storms should be gone by sunrise. The rest of the morning into early afternoon should be dry and partly sunny. Temperatures head toward afternoon highs near 90 to the low 90s, and feel as hot as the mid-90s thanks to high humidity (dew points around 70 degrees). Storms may erupt west of town early in the afternoon and start moving east. Whether they congeal into a solid line is questionable, but even hit-or-miss storms look to pack a punch.

Besides dangerous lightning, many possible severe storm threats are on the menu because of the heat, humidity and an unstable atmosphere. In order of highest probability first: damaging wind gusts near or over 60 mph; large hail; flooding downpours; even a tornado. Please stay aware of the weather and check back for updates. Outside of storms, afternoon winds from the south could gust near 25-30 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: The threat for damaging winds and hail should start to subside as we get into the evening hours. But strong storms could still be moving through the area with downpours through around midnight, especially south and east of the District. We’ll still need to monitor for patchy flooding, too. Low temperatures only drop to the mid-60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Our pesky cold front finally gets closer and starts to move through the region. An isolated shower is possible during the morning, and periodic clouds help hold back afternoon highs to the low to mid-80s. It’s still humid though. And scattered thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon, with areas from around D.C. and Interstate 95 to the east seeing more of a chance of a few storms turning severe. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and storms may continue, especially south and east of town. As the cold front gets farther east of us, we may be able to cool into the low to mid-60s. Dew points are trending lower, slowly, indicative of drier air trickling in. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A few light, patchy showers may roam the region Wednesday. And we can’t rule out an isolated “everyday” strength thunderstorm during the midafternoon into evening. Overall, though, rain chances are lower than Monday and Tuesday as the humidity starts to decrease. Skies are partly cloudy, on balance, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, followed by Wednesday-night lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

High temperatures in the low to mid-80s Thursday and Friday should be accompanied by increased sunshine. Still arguably comfortable, with dew points staying relatively tame for this time of year, allowing us a break from high humidity. Just a slight chance of a passing shower or storm. Confidence: Medium

Better shower and storm chances look to return for the weekend forecast. Maybe not great for outdoor plans, but we’re still looking for more rain to dent our longer-term drought. And it’s too early for any details on potential timing and coverage of showers and storms. Humidity trends higher again with highs in the mid-80s to around 90. Confidence: Low-Medium

