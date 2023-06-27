D.C.-area forecast: Another shot at showers and storms today, trending nicer tomorrow

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: Not as hot and humid as Monday as we try again for some p.m. showers and storms. Express forecast Today: Scattered p.m. showers/storms possible. Highs: 82 to 86.

Tonight: Early-evening storm chance, mostly cloudy. Lows: 63 to 69.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, slight shower chance. Highs: 80 to 84. Forecast in detail A slow-moving area of low pressure and an associated cool front could trigger scattered showers and storms today. There remains some strong to severe potential, even though it didn’t materialize yesterday, mainly in eastern parts of the region. Tomorrow and Thursday trend sunnier and less humid before a warmer Friday, with rising shower and storm chances into the weekend.

Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly from midafternoon into early evening. The best chance of strong to severe storms probably east of D.C. and Interstate 95. Rainfall at any one location could vary from nothing to as much as an inch or more in heavier downpours. Highs in the low to mid-80s are a little cooler than Monday, with slightly lower humidity. Winds are light from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, except gustier around thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Tonight: Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms into the early evening, especially toward eastern areas, but then only a slight chance of a shower or storm overnight. Mostly cloudy skies are expected, as lows drop to the mid- to upper 60s with gradually decreasing humidity. Winds shift to come from the west at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Our midweek weather is much improved, with skies trending partly to mostly sunny. There is a small chance of a few isolated pop-up showers or storms in the afternoon as highs head toward the lower to mid-80s. Humidity continues to decrease as dew points fall into the more comfortable 50s. Winds from the northwest range from 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts possible at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tomorrow night: Get ready for a very nice night thanks to mostly clear skies, comfortable low temperatures in the lower to mid-60s, low humidity and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday features super sunny skies with slightly warmer highs in the mid- to upper 80s, but humidity stays very low (dew points mainly only in the 50s!). Thursday night could see a few clouds with lows in the 60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday sends somewhat more summery conditions back into our area with mostly sunny skies. Highs should reach the upper 80s to near 90 with moderately muggy air and a small chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. We’re partly to mostly cloudy Friday night with the potential for increasing shower and storm chances as lows settle in the muggier upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

July’s kickoff weekend is looking challenging to plan for. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible at times both days and Saturday night. Highs range in the mid- to upper 80s, humidity is moderate to high, and Saturday night lows are in the muggier lower 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Gift this article Gift Article