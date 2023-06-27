PM Update: Clearing tonight and mainly sunny Wednesday

* Code Orange air quality Wednesday for wildfire smoke *
Through tonight: The main storminess from earlier is now well to the east. Just an isolated shower or rumble this evening and clearing out tonight. Low temperatures are in the 60s.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Lots of sun through the day as low pressure moves offshore. There’s an outside chance of a late-day shower or storm, with highs in the mid-80s. We’ll need to see how the smoke plume to our northwest works into the area. It could lower air quality through the day.
Sorta stormy: So far, just a handful of reports from today’s storms. As noted above, they were mainly west and east of the city. While some spots got a dousing, those spots don’t include much of the city. Only 0.10 inches was recorded at the airport.
