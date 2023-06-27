Extreme Texas heat wave to swell across southern, central U.S.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Triple-digit temperatures are a staple of summertime in Texas, but readings are running extra hot so far this June. An exceptional heat wave is continuing to bake the Lone Star State, and will expand in the coming days across much of the southern Plains, the Deep South and the Lower Mississippi Valley.

Heat advisories stretch from northern Florida to southern New Mexico, while excessive heat warnings are plastered across much of Texas, parts of New Mexico and Arizona and along the Gulf Coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. New Orleans is included in the zone of greatest heat risk, with actual air temperatures around 100 degrees and humidity that will push heat indexes to 115 degrees.

Excessive heat watches, meanwhile, have been posted for the lower Mississippi Valley, and include Memphis, Nashville, Huntsville, Birmingham, Jackson, Miss., Little Rock and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,” cautioned the National Weather Service, “particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”

The heat will relent some into early next week for portions of the Southeast and Mid-South, but there’s no immediate end in sight for Texas, where blisteringly brutal conditions look to continue unimpeded.

What’s behind the heat

Instigating the heat has been a stagnant ridge of high pressure parked over Texas. That so-called “heat dome” brought hot, sinking air while deflecting storm systems around it to the north. The uninterrupted sunshine helped temperatures to spike 8 to 18 degrees above average.

What set this heat dome apart wasn’t just its magnitude, however — its stubbornness and longevity also have been big factors in the anomalous impacts. The city of Del Rio in Texas hit 115 degrees on Wednesday, June 21, for instance, and could reach a tenth consecutive day of tying or breaking record highs.

Even more noteworthy have been the overnight lows in the city, which haven’t dipped below 80 degrees since the morning of June 15. The average low in Del Rio during mid to late June is 74 degrees, but increased humidity — the same which is contributing to hazardous heat indexes during the day — is making for warm overnight lows. That’s especially problematic, since high nighttime temperatures prevent the body from achieving its needed nocturnal cool-down period.

Soupy humidity will continue to waft north out of the Gulf of Mexico. Dallas already logged an 80 degree dew point on June 15, tying its all time record, which has only happened five times since 1947. That oppressive sultriness will overlap with the heat until the overarching weather pattern finally breaks down late in the weekend.

How hot it will get

The heat is also about to expand into the Mississippi Valley. So while Texas will see continued highs between 100 degrees for places like Houston, San Antonio and Austin and lower 100s in Dallas and as high as 110 degrees in San Angelo, the worst is soon to spread north and east.

Oklahoma City, for example, will see a brief flare-up of heat. Highs will likely nick 105 degrees on Tuesday and settle back into the lower 100s on Wednesday. That would tie the record of 105 set back in 1980.

New Orleans may not crack 100 degrees for the actual air temperature, but tropical rainforest-like dew points in the upper 70s to around 80 will mean that every cubic meter of air will be holding about 1.5 tablespoons’ worth of moisture. That will prevent sweat from evaporating off the human body, inhibiting one’s ability to cool oneself and exacerbating heat stress. Heat indexes will range between 113 and 117 degrees through at least the end of the week.

Jackson, Miss. will face highs in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees, the heat likely to crescendo into Friday. For Memphis, triple-digit highs — and heat indexes above 110 degrees — are likely Thursday, Friday and Saturday. And Nashville may also hit 100 each day during the same window, with similarly dangerous heat indexes.

The heat should finally begin to subside Sunday onward as the parent heat dome flattens.

