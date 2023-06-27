What happened to the severe storms forecast for D.C. area Monday?

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

So, what happened to yesterday’s storms? That’s a question some of you were asking after they didn’t materialize in the D.C. metro area, but rather stayed well to the north and well to the south. We sometimes call this a “D.C. split.” Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight We had some of the key ingredients in place to fuel storms including 90-degree heat, fairly high humidity, and a lot of instability in the atmosphere. When analyzing the models and making our forecast, we did notice a bit of a misalignment in the timing and location of a cold front and the energy and moisture in the middle levels of the atmosphere needed to support a solid line of strong to severe storms, which is why we leaned toward scattered or hit-or-miss storms in our forecast.

For example, our forecast issued at noon on Monday said, “It’s likely that not everyone will experience thunderstorms. The morning weather models suggest a broken to scattered pattern of storm coverage.” Similarly, our forecast issued Monday at 5 a.m. said, “Whether they congeal into a solid line is questionable, but even hit-or-miss storms look to pack a punch.”

We also correctly identified that if there were storms, they would most likely be after 5 or 6 p.m. in the DMV.

No one can know for sure why it ended up a total miss. But temperatures a couple of degrees cooler than they could have been due to some midday cloud cover, humidity just a tad lower than it could have been, a small hard-to-predict pocket of sinking air overhead midday, and a cold front too far to the west to enhance storm development probably all played a role.

“Had the cold front been a lot closer to the DMV, a broader region of storms would have been more broadly triggered. Secondly, while the DMV as a whole had a very unstable airmass, the air was likely sinking downward in the lower half of the atmosphere, suppressing [storm development],” said Jeff Halverson, Capital Weather Gang’s severe weather expert. “The sinking pocket of air may have been caused by a small feature that scooted through during the morning and afternoon. These are very small features not easily detected nor well handled by the forecast models.”

Thunderstorm forecasting isn’t easy and there are very few days where a thunderstorm forecast more than several hours ahead of time is enough of a sure bet that you should cancel plans rather than monitor and have a plan B. That’s especially true whenever you see “scattered” or “hit-or-miss” in a forecast.

But yesterday was enough of a threat for severe storms, including the potential for damaging winds and hail, that we had to communicate that possibility and relay the severe thunderstorm watch issued by the National Weather Service, while also trying not to overhype. We welcome your feedback and will continue to strive for accurate forecasts that are effectively communicated, express our confidence level, and articulate both the most likely and less likely scenarios.

