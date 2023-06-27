What happened to the severe storms forecast for D.C. area Monday?

So, what happened to yesterday’s storms? That’s a question some of you were asking after they didn’t materialize in the D.C. metro area, but rather stayed well to the north and well to the south. We sometimes call this a “D.C. split.”
For example, our forecast issued at noon on Monday said, “It’s likely that not everyone will experience thunderstorms. The morning weather models suggest a broken to scattered pattern of storm coverage.” Similarly, our forecast issued Monday at 5 a.m. said, “Whether they congeal into a solid line is questionable, but even hit-or-miss storms look to pack a punch.”
We also correctly identified that if there were storms, they would most likely be after 5 or 6 p.m. in the DMV.
No one can know for sure why it ended up a total miss. But temperatures a couple of degrees cooler than they could have been due to some midday cloud cover, humidity just a tad lower than it could have been, a small hard-to-predict pocket of sinking air overhead midday, and a cold front too far to the west to enhance storm development probably all played a role.
“Had the cold front been a lot closer to the DMV, a broader region of storms would have been more broadly triggered. Secondly, while the DMV as a whole had a very unstable airmass, the air was likely sinking downward in the lower half of the atmosphere, suppressing [storm development],” said Jeff Halverson, Capital Weather Gang’s severe weather expert. “The sinking pocket of air may have been caused by a small feature that scooted through during the morning and afternoon. These are very small features not easily detected nor well handled by the forecast models.”
Thunderstorm forecasting isn’t easy and there are very few days where a thunderstorm forecast more than several hours ahead of time is enough of a sure bet that you should cancel plans rather than monitor and have a plan B. That’s especially true whenever you see “scattered” or “hit-or-miss” in a forecast.
But yesterday was enough of a threat for severe storms, including the potential for damaging winds and hail, that we had to communicate that possibility and relay the severe thunderstorm watch issued by the National Weather Service, while also trying not to overhype. We welcome your feedback and will continue to strive for accurate forecasts that are effectively communicated, express our confidence level, and articulate both the most likely and less likely scenarios.