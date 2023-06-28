California set to face its first major heat wave of the year

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Triple-digit temperatures aren’t uncommon in California in the summertime, but the first major heat wave of the season is about to push readings toward record territory. Excessive heat watches and heat advisories blanket much of the state from the Central Valley to Orange County, with a few areas set to approach 110 degrees.

The worst of the heat will come between Friday and Sunday, with high temperatures peaking 10 to 15 degrees above average. While humidity won’t be an issue, the hot temperatures alone will be hazardous, especially for the unhoused and other vulnerable populations.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” wrote the National Weather Service.

While the hot, dry weather could also make it easier for fires to grow, recent cool weather has allowed some of the moisture from a historically wet winter to linger in the soil and vegetation. That will work to counteract wildfire risk somewhat for now, until deeper in the season when summer’s heat has had more time to desiccate the landscape.

The National Weather Service also cautioned residents against cooling off in area rivers, streams and lakes. Many are still exceptionally cold due to earlier ice melt from the Sierra Nevada, posing a hypothermia risk. The swift currents, the result of a record snowpack, will also easily sweep swimmers away.

Excessive heat warnings stretch from Redding and Shasta Dam south toward Edwards Air Force Base, and include Sacramento, Bakersfield, Tulare and Modesto. A heat advisory is in place just inland from the immediate coastline, and covers King City, San Jose, Napa and Santa Rosa.

While Wednesday will feature seasonable highs, temperatures are expected to lurch on Thursday before peaking Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Sacramento, for example, will only be in the mid 90s on Wednesday, which is close to average, but could see highs around 103 on Thursday and between 105 and 107 into Sunday.

While that’s about a dozen degrees hotter than average, it won’t come close to breaking the records of 112, 109 and 108 set in 1934, 1950 and 1950 respectively.

In Bakersfield, the existing records are 112 on Thursday, 111 on Friday and 115 Saturday. Highs of 108 degrees are more likely. The average late June high is 96 degrees.

“Probabilities are around 40 to 65 percent for high temperatures of 108 degrees or more at Valley locations,” wrote the National Weather Service in Hanford. “These upcoming temperatures will create widespread moderate to high risk for heat related illness for persons in the San Joaquin Valley, lower foothills and in the desert areas, especially on Saturday and Sunday.”

Although heat events like this are relatively common and happen many times a year, heat-related impacts are possible Saturday for those new to the area if simple precautions are not taken. #cawx pic.twitter.com/0cuJxn5sKQ — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) June 28, 2023

Redding, in Northern California, could spike to 107 degrees Friday and 110 on Saturday. That could threaten the record of 111 set in both 2015 and 1972.

Instigating the heat will be a ridge of high pressure, known colloquially as a heat dome, that will slide ashore from the eastern Pacific and saunter over central California. Heat domes bring hot, sinking air, which dries out and warms up even more.

Meteorologists gauge the intensity of a heat dome based on how much the atmosphere expands, since warm temperatures makes columns of air bulge upward and grow vertically. This heat dome will raise the height of the atmosphere’s “halfway” point, or the midpoint of the atmosphere’s mass, vertically by about the length of a football field.

The heat wave should relent somewhat into Monday as the heat dome shifts to the east. That would put California on the backside of clockwise-spinning high pressure, with winds out of the southwest bringing a more moderate, cooling flow off the Pacific.

