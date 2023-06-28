Canada wildfire smoke is drifting from the Midwest to the East Coast

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dense smoke from wildfires burning in Canada continued to migrate eastward Wednesday morning, the smoke swinging around a low-pressure area that is now moving offshore off the East Coast. In its wake, a channel of thick surface smoke was draped across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, plus increasingly the Mid-Atlantic.

Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis were among the cities with the worst air quality in the world Wednesday morning, according to IQAir.

Unhealthy Code Red and Purple conditions stretched from eastern Iowa through Chicago and lower Great Lakes region, then toward the Appalachian Mountains, according to AirNow. Cities seeing Code Purple air quality — very unhealthy, with an increased health risk for the general public — on Wednesday morning included Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Milwaukee; Chicago; Indianapolis; Detroit; Cleveland; and Pittsburgh.

Air quality alerts related to wildfire smoke were in effect for parts of 15 states, covering nearly one-third of the U.S. population. These alerts stretch from Iowa and Minnesota in the west to New York, Maryland, Delaware and North Carolina in the east.

“Unhealthy air will continue today due to Canadian wildfires,” wrote the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “Limit outdoor activity and avoid outdoor physical activities, especially those that are sensitive to smoke.”

The Air Quality Index (AQI) becomes problematic for sensitive groups at Code Orange. By Code Red, AQI of 151 or above, the air can be unhealthy for everyone. Code Purple, with very unhealthy air, begins at an AQI of 201. Code Maroon readings indicating hazardous air quality start at 301.

Primary pollutants from wildfire at distance are of the PM2.5 variety, or carbon-based fine particulates of 2.5 microns and less in diameter. In Code Red or worse conditions, the best protection is staying indoors with the windows closed and going outside only as necessary while wearing an N95 type mask.

Where the smoke is and where it’s going

A cold front passing through the Northeast U.S. during summer brings at least a short reprieve from heat and humidity. This year, it’s often a harbinger of smoke.

The low-pressure area yanking smoke along for the ride is drifting offshore off the Mid-Atlantic. At the same time, a resurgence of high pressure across Quebec and Ontario will help keep the smoke on its current path.

Smoke was thickest around the lower Great Lakes region Wednesday morning, and that patch will continue to drift toward the east and southeast through the day. A zone from near Detroit to Pittsburgh may see the worst of it, with Code Purple likely at times.

Wildfire smoke is also now spilling over the Appalachians, with air quality headed downhill in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia. Air quality in the Mid-Atlantic is likely to worsen through the day.

Poor air is poised to remain over much of the same region through Thursday, although it will sink south slowly over the Great Lakes and perhaps diminish somewhat with time. Code Orange conditions are already forecast from Georgia to the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday, as well as in spots west of the Appalachians.

Tuesday’s tallies

Tuesday ended up a widespread Code Red day in much of the Upper Midwest, Ohio Valley, Great Lakes and into Ontario. The Milwaukee area reached Code Purple.

AQI is now 212 in Milwaukee, meaning the air is very unhealthy for everyone. Milwaukee currently has some of the worst air quality in the world. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/QifqWgO7ni — Sam Kuffel (@SamKuffelWx) June 27, 2023

According to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, many locations saw record high pollution for smoke particulates, in data that go back to the 1990s. For example:

The Milwaukee area recorded a 24-hour AQI — the average of the whole day’s readings — of 245, or its first Code Purple daily tally. It bested the old record for particle pollution of 165 in May 2001.

The Grand Rapids, Mich., area saw a daily AQI of 202, beating the old record of 141 in March 2003.

Davenport, Iowa’s daily AQI of 185 was a record, besting 155 in July 2008 and 2020.

The Detroit metro reached a daily AQI of 184, the second-highest on record, behind 190 in December 2006.

Indianapolis hit an AQI of 182, the second-highest on record, behind 191 on July 4, 2014. This is the highest reading that wasn’t related to fireworks.

Dayton, Ohio, recorded an AQI of 172, beating 159 in December 2013.

More records are likely to be tested or surpassed Wednesday. The zones most at risk for that run from western New York and southern Ontario back through Ohio and into the Midwest.

A look ahead

Unfortunately for Canadians dealing with the direct impacts, and Americans witnessing the fallout, the pattern that has fostered the firestorms looks likely to persist.

🔥 Canada’s wildfires intensified in June, generating over 100 megatonnes of carbon over the month, degrading #airquality in cities in Canada and the US and sending a smoke transport as far as Europe.



CAMS has been tracking the situation.



Read more 👉https://t.co/Tq5VMaArhk pic.twitter.com/YtnwMnOoJV — Copernicus ECMWF (@CopernicusECMWF) June 27, 2023

With a record number of acres already burned this year, the trend of record amounts of carbon sent into the atmosphere in June will probably continue into July.

Forecasting smoke more than a few days in advance is a fraught exercise. Looking past this weekend is nearly impossible, outside broad pattern signals.

We can conclude with reasonable confidence that high-pressure heat domes will continue to dominate both eastern and western Canada. In between and underneath these dominant heat domes, at least occasional storms may bring periodic rainfall to fire regions, particularly those in eastern Canada.

There is no sign of an end to much-above-normal temperatures across Canada — the country has been running hot for much of 2023 and is seeing accelerated warming from climate change. A resurgence of high pressure in the east may lead to significantly warmer-than-normal readings in Quebec and areas around the Hudson Bay by this weekend.

A storm track like the one that has repeatedly brought wildfire smoke to the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast this year may persist. This doesn’t mean more episodes of smoke are a given, but it’s a seasonal trend worth keeping in mind.

