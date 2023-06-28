PM Update: Code Red air quality alert Thursday as wildfire smoke spills in

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Code Red air quality developing into Thursday, unhealthy for general public * We started the day with plenty of sunshine, but clouds and wildfire smoke from Canada increasingly shrouded the sky this afternoon. The smoke has become somewhat thick heading into evening, as visibilities drop to about 5 miles locally. We’ll see those values dip further into tonight as the worst of the plume slowly moves this way. More of the same tomorrow.

Through Tonight: Poor air quality persists this evening and there’s a decent bet it worsens into the night, although it may also plateau at some point. Code Red conditions have already arrived in the hills north and west late afternoon. Otherwise, partly to mostly clear with temperatures dipping into the 60s amid light north winds.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Pretty similar to today. Maybe fewer clouds, but as much or more smoke and haze as late today. That filter keeps us a little cooler than we might otherwise be, with highs mainly in the mid-80s.

Code Red: Code Red conditions are expected across the Mid-Atlantic tomorrow. Recall that’s for daily average values, which means some Code Purple or worse hourly readings are certainly a possibility.

Hagerstown has already spiked to Code Red this afternoon and that air is inbound to the local area into tonight. With Code Red or worse still extending from Iowa and Minnesota to our region, and a fresh plume inbound from Canada, the Code Red shouldn’t have much trouble verifying Thursday.

Remember, Code Red or higher is unhealthy for the general population. Limit outdoor time when and where possible.

🔴Air Quality Alert: COG forecasts Code Red air quality for the DC region tomorrow, Thursday, June 29 due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. Area residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities. Stay air quality aware: https://t.co/vujQarGehK pic.twitter.com/pUhhScmM4D — COG (@MWCOG) June 28, 2023

