D.C.-area forecast: Sunshine and some smoke today as storm chances take a break

* Code Orange air quality today for wildfire smoke * Today’s daily digit Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 8/10: Not too hot and not too humid, but we could see enough wildfire smoke to taint an otherwise sunshiny day. Express forecast Today: Mostly to partly sunny, less humid. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, not too muggy, calm wind. Lows: Low to mid-60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s. Forecast in detail After a few days where showers and storms either occurred or were a distinct possibility, we’ll trend calmer the next couple of days. Breaking up the calm somewhat, though, is the return of wildfire smoke to our skies today. Otherwise we’ve got a pair of nice days today and tomorrow before a hotter Friday. Shower and storm chances return late Friday into a hot and humid weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Pretty nice for the end of June, although we’re skipping the Nice Day stamp due to the potential for some haze from wildfire smoke. Skies are mostly to partly sunny with highs heading for the low to mid-80s. You should notice lower humidity (dew points near 60) thanks to a steady, but not too gusty, breeze around 10 mph from the northwest. Just a slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Mostly clear and not too muggy. Lows fall back to the low to mid-60s with very light to calm winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): High pressure overhead keeps the clouds away and the humidity in check. Temperatures trend a bit hotter, though, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies could turn partly cloudy as humidity starts to rise again. That means somewhat warmer lows in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: High

A look ahead

The warming trend continues Friday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly to partly sunny skies. We’re more humid, too, with the potential for isolated or scattered showers and thunderstorms late Friday afternoon or evening. Muggy Friday night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

July starts with a classic midsummer weekend. We’re hot and humid with highs near 90. Both days, as of now, carry the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Confidence: Medium

