Live updates Haze shrouds patches of U.S. as smoke from Canada fires drifts east

Smoke continued to spill into Midwestern and Eastern swaths of the United States on Thursday — a result of a historically bad wildfire season in Canada that continues unabated. Thick haze from those fires already fueled concerning air pollution levels in some regions this week.
Here’s what to know
- As the smoke continues on this path, here’s what to know about how to protect yourself from dangerous air pollution levels, and what to know about why it’s bad for your health.
- Massive flames engulf much of Canada, making this the nation’s most disastrous wildfire season on record in terms of acreage burned. What to know about how large the fires are.
- Much of the United States felt like a blazing inferno Wednesday, with record heat attacking the South as smoke blanketed parts of the North. Climate change, scientists say, has helped shape the conditions causing misery and putting lives at risk from Mexico to Canada.
