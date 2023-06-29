The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Several U.S. cities were under air quality alerts on June 28 as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted from the Midwest to the East Coast. (Video: The Washington Post)

Live updates Haze shrouds patches of U.S. as smoke from Canada fires drifts east

clock iconUpdated 10 min ago
By
and 
Key updates
1 min

Smoke continued to spill into Midwestern and Eastern swaths of the United States on Thursday — a result of a historically bad wildfire season in Canada that continues unabated. Thick haze from those fires already fueled concerning air pollution levels in some regions this week.

A handful of cities saw Code Purple air quality levels on Wednesday — very unhealthy with increased health risk for the general public — and exceptionally rare Code Maroon was even recorded in some spots in the Midwest.

Key updates

Here’s what to know

  • As the smoke continues on this path, here’s what to know about how to protect yourself from dangerous air pollution levels, and what to know about why it’s bad for your health.
  • Massive flames engulf much of Canada, making this the nation’s most disastrous wildfire season on record in terms of acreage burned. What to know about how large the fires are.
  • Much of the United States felt like a blazing inferno Wednesday, with record heat attacking the South as smoke blanketed parts of the North. Climate change, scientists say, has helped shape the conditions causing misery and putting lives at risk from Mexico to Canada.
Skip to end of carousel
As the smoke continues on this path, here’s what to know about how to protect yourself from dangerous air pollution levels, and what to know about why it’s bad for your health.
Massive flames engulf much of Canada, making this the nation’s most disastrous wildfire season on record in terms of acreage burned. What to know about how large the fires are.
Much of the United States felt like a blazing inferno Wednesday, with record heat attacking the South as smoke blanketed parts of the North. Climate change, scientists say, has helped shape the conditions causing misery and putting lives at risk from Mexico to Canada.
End of carousel
Skip to end of carousel
As the smoke continues on this path, here’s what to know about how to protect yourself from dangerous air pollution levels, and what to know about why it’s bad for your health.
Massive flames engulf much of Canada, making this the nation’s most disastrous wildfire season on record in terms of acreage burned. What to know about how large the fires are.
Much of the United States felt like a blazing inferno Wednesday, with record heat attacking the South as smoke blanketed parts of the North. Climate change, scientists say, has helped shape the conditions causing misery and putting lives at risk from Mexico to Canada.
End of carousel

Live contributors

Loading...