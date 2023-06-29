PM Update: Unhealthy air hangs on into tonight, eventually easing Friday

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Code Red conditions ongoing — Code Orange forecast for Friday * Today will probably end up the second-smokiest day on record for D.C., since official monitoring began in 1999. If it wasn’t for the smokier day June 8, we could be sitting amid the haze of the top spot today. With Code Red air being unhealthy for the entire population, it continues to be a good idea to limit outdoor activity where possible for the time being.

Through tonight: Our smokiest conditions are hopefully here, although perhaps peaking as late as early Friday. Since we’re in the midst of high Code Red conditions this evening, unhealthy air is likely to persist through the night. Some spots may even reach Code Purple at times, especially northwest. Lows tonight are in the 60s.

Tomorrow (Friday): The air could still be rather gross near and after sunrise. Somewhat less foul air tries to take over, especially once we get past midmorning or so. Still, it might not be the best day for major outside events, with highs mostly in the mid-80s to near 90. Just a small chance of a late-day storm.

