D.C.-area forecast: Unhealthy air today as heat builds into the weekend

* Code Red air quality today, unhealthy for general public * Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: Temperatures climb somewhat higher despite haze from Canada's fires. Express forecast Today: Hazy sunshine, moderate humidity, minimal breeze. Highs: Low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Clear and nearly calm. Lows: 66-70

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, higher humidity, late day isolated storm possible. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90. Forecast in detail At long last, real summer is here. Heat, humidity and haze (in this case, smoke-enhanced) are here through the weekend, especially the heat, with smoke hopefully waning. Shower/storm chances pick up, but timing any downpours for your picnics and pool time is nearly impossible this far out. The sun should still make intermittent appearances, but clouds help to keep it from being a scorcher.

Today (Thursday): The smoke that arrived yesterday is swirling about and leaving us in a haze, as heat builds but fortunately humidity is still on the low side. You’ll want to limit your time outdoors today and only partake in exercise within an enclosed building. Northwest winds are negligible. Highs climb closer to normal, but mid-80s might be all we can do with the smoke filter overhead. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies remain clear overnight, other than smoke, with the lightest of south breezes. Lows are mainly upper 60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunshine remains dominant with moderately high humidity finally making an appearance and remains through the weekend. Smoke should be tending to wane, but forecasts become difficult pretty quick with this stuff, so stay tuned. South winds are on the light side. Highs mainly hold in the upper 80s as clouds start to pop up in the afternoon, but any showers/storms should be late and isolated. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers/storms become much more likely as the evening progresses with the best chance for rain likely to come late night. Winds pick up from the southeast and lows hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Clouds are plentiful to start Saturday but should break up during the day. Depending on how much sun we get could set off some more spotty showers/storms but not a washout. Highs reach the upper 80s with plenty of humidity. For now, it looks like another wave of storms could come through overnight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday/Monday are more of the same with moderately high humidity, and ongoing storm chances likely as waves head for us from the Midwest. Timing is dependent on such small scale waves which will not be apparent until closer to the events. Sun is expected to break through the clouds enough to keep highs mainly in the upper 80s. Overnight lows remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium

Sunshine should be more prevalent on Tuesday (July Fourth) and shower/storm chances are more limited, but heat and humidity remain stalwart. This should help keep the fireworks display from being spoiled. Highs are likely to crack into the lower 90s. Confidence: Medium

