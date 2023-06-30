D.C.-area forecast: Heat, humidity, rain chances rise in coming days

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Express forecast

Today: Less smoky. Afternoon shower/storm? Highs: Mid-80s to around 90.

Tonight: A round or two of showers/storms possible. Lows: Mid-60s to around 70.

Tomorrow: Muggy with shower, storm chances. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.

Sunday: Showers/storms possible. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Forecast in detail

Smoke should slowly decrease today and rain chances slowly rise as the afternoon wears on. We may see batches of rain this evening and again before dawn. Clouds are around tomorrow, which may help keep rain chances tame, at least until late afternoon into the overnight hours when downpours again become possible. We’ll keep you posted as we watch thunderstorms potentially developing through at least Monday, if not Tuesday.

Today (Friday): A pretty darn sunny day, and less hazy; smoke should decline. Summerlike heat and humidity are coming back, with dew points in the mid-60s (moderately muggy) and high temperatures in the mid-80s to around 90. Southeasterly winds may gust near 25 mph a few times as the afternoon wears on, a bit of an indicator that rain chances are also rising — though slight chances, overall. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A quick downpour can’t be ruled out from one or two storms, and we expect to see more pop up in the region. Another batch of rain, pre-dawn, could move through as well — hopefully not waking us up too early with thunder and downpours, but it’s possible. It’ll help clean the air, so let’s hope. Southeasterly breezes slowly settle down as temperatures bottom out in the mid-60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): We could have some periodic clouds, but we do foresee sunnier periods as well. Mid- to late afternoon showers and storms are possible, perhaps about a 50 percent chance. Downpours, if any, try to hold off closer to sunset. Muggy dew points around 70 will add definitive humidity to high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Evening and overnight waves of showers and/or storms seem possible. Low temperatures don’t cool much, with humidity remaining high, dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday: Humidity could be oppressive (dew points nearing the mid-70s). Showers or a storm are possible most anytime, but downpour chances increase by mid- to late afternoon. Just enough sunshine and southwesterly (warm direction) breeziness should still boost temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values could approach the upper 90s in the hottest, most humid spots. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday night: Shower and storm chances continue with balmy overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s to perhaps a few mid-70s.

Mid- to late afternoon showers and storms are possible on Monday and a bit on Tuesday (July Fourth). High temperatures are aiming for 88 to 93 degrees, as it looks now. Humidity looks a bit higher on Monday than Tuesday, aligning with Monday’s downpour potential compared to more “everyday” thunderstorms on Tuesday. Skies are generally partly sunny, but keep in mind these showers/storms may pop up with moderate notice at best. Optimism remains that fireworks have a better than 50-50 chance of going off without a rain delay. Confidence: Medium

