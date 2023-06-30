PM Update: Cleaner air after scattered storms; hot and humid through July Fourth

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We awoke this morning in Code Red air quality conditions which later eased through the day. Temperatures in the upper 80s for highs are pretty close to normal for the time of year. Rain in the area has helped clean up the air quicker than it otherwise might have, so some good news there. How clean it gets and how long it lasts are still somewhat unknown. Breathe it while we’ve got it!

Through Tonight: Storms are ending in eastern suburbs during the early evening. Once rain is totally out of here, it’s partly to mostly clear tonight but muggy with lows near 70. Some spots may see fog develop.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Smoke is much less than recent days but there may still be a haze around, and air quality could be touch and go, especially if you’re headed east or northeast. Otherwise, partly cloudy, increasingly steamy and highs in the upper 80s. Some showers and storms may roam late day.

Sunday: July isn’t waiting long to make itself known. Humidity approaches the super gross mid-70s for dew points as temperatures rise to 90 or above. It could be even less smoky for Sunday. Afternoon and evening storms are a good bet, some of which may be severe. Still a bit of haze, plus the normal summer pollutants.

Monday and Independence Day: Partly to mostly sunny conditions prevail early in the week as higher pressure nudges in. Shower and storm odds are down from Sunday and fall even more by the Fourth. Any showers or storms near fireworks time should be isolated. Unfortunately, it’s looking rather toasty. Highs both days try for the low 90s, and perhaps a little higher.

We could also be back on smoke watch as soon as early in the week as another low-pressure area passes the lower lakes and enters this region. For now, hard to say much more than that.

