Derecho tears through Plains and Midwest, cutting power with 100 mph winds

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms prompted nearly 300 reports of damaging winds across the Midwest on Thursday. A destructive derecho, or curved squall line with very strong winds, traveled 600 miles from northeast Kansas to the Kentucky-Tennessee border, bringing gusts up to 100 mph and knocking out power to more than 300,000 customers in Illinois and Indiana.

The storms formed amid a “ring of fire” pattern, which features relentless waves of severe thunderstorms cresting up and over a stubborn high pressure “heat dome.” Excessive heat warnings blanket the lower Mississippi Valley, where triple-digit temperatures will combine with tropical humidity to push heat indexes above 115 degrees.

Incredible imagery of a derecho marching across the Midwest this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/E2IYKc7uM9 — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) June 29, 2023

That heat and moisture is fueling vicious thunderstorms, which remain in the forecast through the weekend. Thursday’s qualified as a derecho, since it produced damage over a continuous track more than 400 miles long and delivered winds to hurricane force.

The worst was felt in Illinois, where the storms blew through at highway speeds during the early afternoon. Here’s a look at the worst wind gusts:

100 mph — Good Hope, Ill.

100 mph — Swan Creek, Ill.

100 mph — Kahoka, Mo.

100 mph — Adrian, Ill.

100 mph — Scotia, Ill.

100 mph — Roseville, Ill.

90 mph — Adrian, Ill.

88 mph — Good Hope, Ill.

82 mph — Holyoke, Colo.

82 — Lake of the Woods, Ill.

80 mph — Mooar, Iowa

80 mph — Lerna, Ill.

77 mph — Vermillion, Kan.

77 mph — Corning, Kan.

A robust start

⛈️🌬️ The intense, long-lived mesoscale convective system which lasted more than 24 hours, originated with a tornado-producing supercell and evolved into a broad bow, and appears to have met the new, more stringent criteria to be a #derecho pic.twitter.com/dMdrMSQVBD — Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) June 30, 2023

The derecho began as a rotating supercell thunderstorm that spawned a tornado near Kimball, Neb., on Wednesday evening. It then progressed east along the Kansas-Nebraska border, surfing jet stream winds eastward. The storms began to tap into that jet stream momentum, mixing it to the surface in the form of damaging wind gusts.

Strong winds caused the squall line to fan outward in the middle, arcing and taking on a backward-C shape. By midmorning Thursday, it began producing hurricane-force winds. Then it accelerated east, with forward speeds surpassing 65 mph. The Storm Prediction Center added a Level 4 out of 5 red zone to their severe weather outlooks around lunchtime, racing to keep abreast of the rapidly evolving forecast.

Derecho Leaves Trail of Damage



From The Weather Channel iPhone App https://t.co/8OXdqlxmlp pic.twitter.com/LJe9dNLjZJ — James Wilson (@tornadokid3) June 30, 2023

Derechos are notoriously difficult to forecast. While it’s well-established that an overlap of hot, humid weather and strong winds aloft are the recipe for their genesis, meteorologists still struggle to figure out when storms will fully take advantage of those ingredients.

Perhaps the most significant derecho in a generation hit Iowa on Aug. 10, 2020. Winds up to 140 mph raked Cedar Rapids, causing the damage typically seen with EF3 tornadoes. The storms caused $11.2 billion in damage, wrecked 42 percent of Iowa’s corn crop and killed four people. That derecho tracked 770 miles from the Iowa-Nebraska border to the mitten of Michigan.

Derecho season in the Midwest and across the Plains runs from late May through September. They’re often compared to inland hurricanes, since their wind impacts can be just as widespread and devastating.

