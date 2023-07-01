D.C.-area forecast: Heat, humidity and storm odds surge to start July

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 6/10: Less smoke. More heat and high humidity. Alas, it is July … Express forecast Today: Partly cloudy. Late-day storms? Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

Tonight: Evening storm chance. Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Strong late-day storm threat. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s. Forecast in detail If we tried to forget that most of July averages a high of 90, the start of the month will make it rather apparent. To be fair, the average doesn’t hit 90 until July 6, but it’s 89 as of today, which feels close enough. When it comes to rain, we still need a good deal — June certainly didn’t get it done in many spots, continuing a trend of the year. The next handful of days could deliver in that department, and fortunately July Fourth looks among the driest of the stretch.

Today (Saturday): We trade thicker smoke for rising humidity today. Somewhat higher temperatures are possible with less filtering of the sun. Partly cloudy should do it, with highs in the mid-80s to around 90. South winds around 5 to 10 mph are delivering 70 degree or higher dew points, which are rather unpleasant as far as humidity goes. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Isolated to scattered storms may be around in the evening, especially western parts of the area. Just a slight chance of a shower under partly cloudy skies late night. With the abundant humidity, temperatures can’t fall too far. Near 70 to mid-70s most spots, with some patchy fog possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): South winds are still increasing our humidity somewhat, which isn’t great news since it was high to begin with. Sunshine gets clouds percolating by the midday, with storms increasingly likely in the afternoon. The main deal for Sunday may be west of the Appalachians until late, so we’ll have to see how this forecast evolves. High temperatures are upper 80s to lower 90s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms are possible in the evening, through about midnight for now. We’ll try to narrow it down in closing. Still muggy and mild, with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

After so long with no storms, we could see our fourth day in a row of them on Monday. This is all subject to what happens Sunday to a degree, but a cold front should also be moving into the region, which ups the odds of scattered activity in itself. Any late-day storms could be strong to severe. Afternoon readings rise to near and above 90. Confidence: Medium

We should be behind a week front on Independence Day on Tuesday. That doesn’t mean it’s any cooler, but it might mean lower humidity and smaller chances of rain. We’ll be watching for another smoke incursion, more likely in the Great Lakes, somewhere around here as well. Besides that, partly sunny and an isolated late-day storm. Highs mainly reach the low 90s. Confidence: Medium

