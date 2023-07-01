July outlook: Not intensely hot, with potential for much needed rain

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

July has arrived with plenty of questions: Will Washington’s relatively cool summer continue? Will rainfall stay below normal? And is more smoke on the way? Our projection for the month favors temperatures a bit cooler than normal, with an average temperature of about 79 to 81 degrees compared to the normal of 81 degrees. We are forecasting precipitation to be near to above normal, approximately 4.5 to 6.5 inches for the month versus a normal of 4.33 inches. That would only be our second wetter-than-normal month this year; April’s record 0.35 inches above the monthly average.

Weather model forecasts that extend through the month favor near-normal temperatures and above-normal rainfall.

So far this summer, weather model forecasts for temperatures have been too warm, which is known as a hot bias. Part of the reason may be our intermittent smoky periods, which can reduce daytime sunshine. However, the data from June shows that, unrelated to the smoke, inaccuracies in the jet stream forecast have contributed to the hot bias as well. This may be due to the developing El Niño pattern, which tends to favor cooler summer weather in the Mid-Atlantic.

We will see some episodes of 90s in July, like during this first week, but they should be less intense than normal in both their duration and intensity.

Normally, summers coinciding with a developing El Niño tend to be wetter than normal, but that has not been the case thus far. The models showing above-normal rainfall for July might be overdone, given that this summer is off to a drier start than the models had forecast. Even so, we could still eke out a wetter-than-normal month, especially since much of the rain is forecast to come during the first two weeks of the month, when forecast confidence is higher than later in the month.

We need the rain, so hopefully July will continue its recent wetter trend — five of the past six Julys have recorded more than six inches of rain.

What about the smoke? Canada’s hot and dry summer is anticipated to continue. For us, that means we should continue to occasionally experience intrusions of smoke following the passage of cold fronts when winds come from the north or northwest. The smoke could come from fires in both western and eastern Canada as there are still significant wildfires burning across the country.

June recap

The average verified temperature in Washington in June was 74.1 degrees, which was 2.2 degrees cooler than normal, the coolest in 14 years. This was Washington’s 75th coolest June on record, tying 1960 and 1968. Rainfall was just 2.1 inches, which coincidentally was 2.1 inches below normal. That marked the driest June since, 2017 and the 33rd driest all-time.

The month was impressive in terms of its lack of heat with only four days at or above 90 degrees and only six days officially hotter than normal.

Despite a relatively dry month, we finally started to see an increase in rainfall during the second half, which is a trend that should continue now into early July.

While Washington did not report any record temperatures in June, Baltimore and Dulles International Airport did. Baltimore’s high of 97 degrees on June 2 bested the prior record for the date (96 degrees) in 1923. Meanwhile, the high of 93 degrees on the same day at Dulles beat out the previous record (91 degrees) in 1978. On the flip side, Dulles’s high of 66 degrees on June 22 tied for the date’s coolest high temperature; the last June 22 to only reach 66 degrees was in 1972.

Year to date

Washington continues to run exceptionally dry this year. The latest January to June precipitation total now ranks as the fifth-driest of all-time and the driest since 1986.

In terms of temperature, Washington started the year with the warmest January to April on record. But a cooler May and June has dropped the January-to-June average temperature to only third-warmest. A cooler-leaning July could cause 2023 to slip even further down the list of warmest years to date.

