July opens with a full moon and brims with celestial delights

July brings sultry nights but also brims with celestial delights. Highlights for the month are the Thunder Moon, the rising summer Milky Way, the return of Saturn and Venus dropping out of sight. Look for the Thunder Moon Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight July opens with the aptly named full Thunder Moon, which occurs on July 3 at 7:39 a.m. Eastern time. As with the full moon each month, there are a number of other names based on the traditions and folklore of different cultures. The full moon in July is also widely known as the Buck Moon, since the growth of antlers begins to appear on male deer. It is also known as the Hay Moon, Salmon Moon or Raspberry Moon. This year the almost full moon might also be called the Fireworks Moon, since it will offer some cosmic competition to our traditional Independence Day evening activities.

Earth reaches a milestone

The Earth reaches perihelion, its most distant point from the sun in its annual orbit, at 4:07 p.m. Eastern time on July 6. At this time, we will be some 152 million kilometers (94 million miles) from the sun. And six months from now, we will be about 5 million kilometers (3 million miles) closer to the sun, but that will only offer cold comfort as we will be in the middle of Northern Hemisphere winter.

This annual excursion is very small compared to the mean distance between Earth and Old Sol, but it does have one small benefit for us. At perihelion, we are moving at our slowest orbital velocity, so summer is therefore our longest season. In winter the opposite is true, which means that winter is our shortest season.

Welcome the Milky Way

While early July still has some of the latest sunsets for the year, as the month progresses, the times of sunset become noticeably earlier. Here in Washington, the sunset on July 1 occurs at 8:38 p.m. Eastern time. By the end of the month it occurs about 20 minutes earlier. You will still have to stay up well past 10 p.m. to see the fully dark sky, but it is well worth the effort. High in the east you will see a trio of bright stars that form a large asterism called (naturally) the Summer Triangle. Each star is the brightest member of three signature summer constellations: Vega, the brightest star, belongs to Lyra the Harp. Altair, the southernmost star, leads Aquila the Eagle. And Deneb, the faintest and northernmost corner star, marks the “tail” of Cygnus the Swan.

Running through the heart of the Summer Triangle you will notice, on a moonless night under dark skies, a faint glowing band of light that trails off to the northeast and down to the southern horizon. This is the ancient Via Lactea, the Roman name for the Milky Way. In Greek and Roman mythology, the glowing band represented milk spilled from the breast of the goddess Hera as she nursed the infant Heracles. Today, we know it to be the blended light of hundreds of billions of distant stars that make up our home galaxy.

All of the individual stars that we see in the night sky are members of this vast spiral-shaped disc that is just one of hundreds of billions of other galaxies in the cosmos. While astrophysicists continue to debate the actual structure of the Milky Way, for most of us who like to look at the night sky, it is a treasure trove of bright glowing nebulae, star clusters and mysterious voids where no stars are seen at all. A good pair of binoculars will begin to resolve the amorphous light of the Milky Way into stars, while small- to medium-aperture telescopes will show dozens of bright knots of light that resolve into stars and luminous gas clouds, all set against a backdrop of uncountable fainter stars.

Sadly, it has been said that because of increasing urban light pollution, some 90 percent of people on Earth have never even seen the Milky Way. If your summer vacation plans include a trip to the shore or the mountains, take the time to look at the Milky Way on a moonless evening. It may change the way you look at the night sky.

Saturn returns as Venus dives

The bright planet Venus has been a fixture in the western sky during the evening twilight for several months. However, prepare to bid the planet farewell. Over the past several weeks, Venus has been closing in on the much fainter planet Mars.

As July opens you can see the Red Planet just over 3 degrees east of Venus, but by the end of the month Venus will be nowhere in sight. This is because Venus is starting to overtake Earth on its faster “inside track” orbit around the sun, and it will pass between Earth and the sun in August. If you have a small telescope, you can watch Venus become a more slender crescent shape as July progresses.

Mars, on the other hand, will linger in the west for the rest of July, drifting eastward among the stars of Leo the Lion. On the evenings of July 9 and 10, you can watch Mars pass just over a half degree north of the blue-tinted star. The best time to look will be at around 9:30 p.m., when the pair will be 15 degrees high in the western sky. Binoculars will give you a good view of the event.

By late July you may notice a solitary yellow object rising over the southeast horizon in the late evening. This is Saturn, the most distant of the classical planets known to the ancients. When Galileo first spotted it in his crude telescope, he thought its peculiar appearance was made by three objects. The true nature of these “extra” objects was not revealed until 1655, when Dutch astronomer Christiaan Huygens finally perceived the famous rings of Saturn. Today, almost any telescope will show these structures.

Rounding out the planetary parade for the month is bright Jupiter, which can be easily seen in the early morning hours. By the end of the month, Old Jove rises before 1 a.m. and is high in the southeast as morning twilight brightens the skyline. Look for the waning crescent moon near the giant planet on July 11 and 12.

Geoff Chester is an astronomer who has worked at the United States Naval Observatory since 1997.

