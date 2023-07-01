PM Update: Severe storms possible into tonight and again later tomorrow

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Severe thunderstorms with locally damaging wind gusts (over 57 mph) and large hail (over 1”) are possible into tonight. We may see a complex of storms clump together as they approach I-95 this evening, but we’ll monitor. So far, we have under a 50 percent chance of seeing a severe thunderstorm watch issued today. Stay tuned.

Severe storms tomorrow afternoon and evening, with the same dual threats, could perhaps be a bit more numerous. Humidity continues to climb, with tomorrow certifiably feeling like July. Slight forecast changes are possible; let’s all stay weather-aware into tomorrow night.

Through Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms developing over the mountains to our west are expected to move eastward into our area. Periodic haze and high clouds are expected overnight. Dew points rise near the 70-degree mark to mid-70s (very humid), keeping low temperatures from falling much, if any, below that range. Patchy fog is possible nearer dawn after any downpours have died down a bit.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Early fog is possible. Definitely feeling like midsummer with dew points rising toward the very uncomfortable mid-70s, combining with upper 80s to low 90s for high temperatures. Smoke concerns are diminished but we could see a few spots of Code Orange. Brief showers or storms are possible most anytime but moderate amounts of sunshine, even if filtered through clouds and haze, should get the atmosphere percolating by midday.

Strong to severe storms become increasingly likely with each passing afternoon hour and could last into the evening. Thunderstorms should calm by midnight, even if some showers still roam into the early morning hours. Muggy low temperatures stay in the 70s.

This afternoon, tonight, and perhaps a bit more so tomorrow, we want you to stay tuned for severe weather. We’ll have heat, humidity and instability, which are the ingredients for strong to severe storms. Overall, through tonight, we have a 1 out of 5 chance for severe storms, highlighted below in the green “Marginal” shading.

We have two main threats with this intense thunderstorm potential through tomorrow evening. At least a 5 percent (but under 15 percent) chance of damaging wind gusts over 57 mph or large hail over 1 inch in diameter. Tomorrow’s storms are a bit more likely (2 out of 5 chance), highlighted below in the yellow “Slight” shading.

