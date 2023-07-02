D.C.-area forecast: Storm chances stay high today, then trend lower by the Fourth

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: A little hotter and just as humid. Seems we’re making up for lost time, with yet another round of afternoon-into-evening storms a good bet. Express forecast Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered strong to severe p.m. storms. Highs: Near 90.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Scattered evening storms. Lows: Low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Storm chances stick around. Highs: Low 90s. Forecast in detail The heat and humidity have some staying power through tomorrow, leading to more chances for showers and storms, some of which could be strong or severe with damaging winds and hail. We’ll stay hot through midweek, but shower and storm chances look to be lower for Independence Day and Wednesday, although we can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm either day.

Today (Sunday): Some areas of fog possible this morning, then partly to mostly cloudy with thunderstorm chances increasing during the afternoon. The best chance for scattered strong to severe storms comes after 2 or 3 p.m. into the early evening. Hail, damaging winds and heavy rain are the main threats. Heat and humidity run high, with temperatures topping out near 90 and dew points in the low 70s, sending the heat index to the low to mid-90s. Be sure to stay hydrated and ready to head indoors when thunder roars. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tonight: Cloudy skies and the chance for showers and thunderstorms continue. However, rain chances dwindle after about 8 p.m. Temperatures remain rather warm, with lows in the low 70s overnight. It’s a good night to keep the air conditioning on. Confidence: Low-Medium.

Keep reading for the forecast through midweek …

Tomorrow (Monday): Should be a sunnier day, with partly to mostly sunny skies, as the heat holds on with highs in the low 90s. Humidity might be slightly lower — dew points in the upper 60s to near 70 — but still high enough for the heat index to climb as high as the mid-90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could make another appearance during the afternoon into evening as a cold front moves in, but the slightly drier air makes them less certain. Confidence: Low

Tomorrow night: Evening shower and storm chances should diminish overnight. Lows remain quite mild, in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Low-Medium

A look ahead

Still hot and moderately humid for Independence Day and Wednesday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs near 90 to the low 90s. Shower and storm chances should be lower, but some isolated activity is still possible. Stay hydrated and apply the sunblock!

