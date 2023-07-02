PM Update: Slight severe thunderstorm chances continue into tonight, Monday

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors There’s a 60 percent chance that a severe thunderstorm watch will be issued today. We need to watch storms into this evening and again later Monday for a 2 out of 5 chance that they produce damage through wind, hail or both. Heat and humidity will persist for the foreseeable future, with heat indexes near 100 degrees today and perhaps Monday.

Through tonight: Showers and thunderstorms should ease a bit after mid-evening, when severe storm chances wane, but a few non-severe storms could last into the early-morning hours. Muggy low temperatures will hover in the low to mid-70s. A half-inch or more rain is possible in a few downpours, but the main threats we’re watching are damaging wind gusts and large hail. A couple of showers and storms could move through in the pre-dawn hours.

Tomorrow (Monday): Any early shower or storm should move out quickly. Skies are partly sunny and fairly bright as a cold front approaches. This may charge up midafternoon to mid-evening storms a bit more. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s will feel more like near 100 degrees as dew points approach the sultry mid-70s. Storms are likely to become more numerous than Sunday, and could bring damaging winds over 57 mph and large hail over 1 inch in diameter.

Please stay weather-aware on days with potential severe weather, and check back for updates.

Outside of storms, west-southwest winds will gust near 30 mph later Monday afternoon. Overnight, thunderstorms slowly calm down by the late-evening hours, with a couple still possibly roaming near midnight. Low temperatures aim for the upper 60s to low 70s.

Strong to severe storms still possible the next couple of days

Stay tuned for afternoon and evening severe weather through at least Monday. We’ll have heat, humidity, instability and atmospheric “lift” from an approaching cold front. These are key ingredients for a severe storm. Overall, there’s about a 40 percent chance of severe storms in the areas highlighted in yellow in the upper-left map in the panel below.

The first and most likely threat from these potential severe storms through tonight is damaging wind gusts over 57 mph — highlighted in yellow at the lower-right panel of the map above. Large hail, highlighted in green at lower left, is a secondary threat to winds, but still something we need to watch for.

Monday’s overall severe storm threat and chance of damaging winds remain similar to today, but the chance for large hail is a bit higher.

Downpours capable of producing patchy flash flooding can’t be ruled out either. (Remember: Turn around, don’t drown, if approaching a flooded roadway.) We’ll talk more about this tonight in our weekly Sunday Sunset Live Q&A chat. Tune in at 8:37 p.m.

