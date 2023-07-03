D.C.-area forecast: It’s the hottest, muggiest week of the summer so far

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 4/10: Humidity is a drag and a few late-day storms could pack a punch. Express forecast Today: Muggy with scattered late-day storms. Highs: 89 to 93.

Tonight: Evening storms possible. Lows: 69 to 75.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, isolated storm possible. Highs: 87 to 91. Forecast in detail Up until now, we’ve avoided persistent heat and humidity, but it feels like a sauna through the workweek. With all the mugginess, showers and storms are a daily possibility. While temperatures may pull back some by the weekend, it will still be steamy with continuing chances for showers and storms.

Today (Monday): Skies are partly to mostly cloudy and, like yesterday, it’s uncomfortably humid (dew points in the 70s). Scattered afternoon storms are a good bet (at least a 50-50 chance), and a few could be severe with damaging winds and hail. Breezes are from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening storms are probable, especially near and east of Interstate 95. Some could be intense. The chance of storms lessens overnight, with lows from the upper 60s to mid-70s (downtown). Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Fourth of July): It should be slightly less hot and less humid (dew points near 70) compared with Monday but still very warm. Highs range from the upper 80s to near 90. A couple afternoon storms are possible, but they should be less numerous than Monday. Winds from the west and northwest are light at around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: An early-evening storm is possible, but most spots should be dry by sunset, meaning fireworks shouldn’t be disrupted. Skies are partly cloudy overnight with lows near 70. Winds are from the west at around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

The forecast for Wednesday through Friday is on autopilot. Each day is partly sunny, hot and humid with highs pretty close to 90. A pop-up storm can’t be ruled out any day, but it’s dry in most spots most of the time. The overnight periods are partly cloudy and warm, with lows mostly near or just above 70. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend forecast grows a bit more complicated as a slow-moving cold front approaches. It brings an increased chance of showers and storms, especially in the late afternoon and evening on Sunday. There’s probably enough cloud cover to hold highs in the 80s, although 90 isn’t out of the question either day. The nights remain muggy, with lows 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium

Gift this article Gift Article