Severe storms may threaten D.C. area this afternoon and evening

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are a good bet Monday afternoon and evening across the D.C. area. Some may be severe, producing damaging winds, frequent lightning, downpours, hail and perhaps an isolated tornado or two. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Storms were already erupting along the Interstate 81 corridor, near the Virginia and West Virginia border, around 2 p.m., and will probably expand in coverage while moving east in the coming hours. The most likely time for storms in the immediate metro area is around 4 to 6 p.m., although some rumbles may linger longer.

Given a weak cold front advancing eastward in the region, high humidity and strong high-altitude winds that could energize storms and help some rotate, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area in an elevated risk zone for severe storms.

From the Interstate 95 corridor and eastward, the risk is a Level 3 of 5 or “enhanced.” Just west of I-95, it’s a Level 2 of 5. The levels are tied to how widespread storms are expected to be. Level 3 risks only happen a few times per year on average in the greater region, so the storm threat is worth paying attention to.

Storm threat at a glance

Timing: 2:30 to 8 p.m., far west to southeast, with the potential for additional but probably non-severe storms continuing afterward.

Coverage: A bit hit-or-miss. Scattered storms seem likely to form in a broken line, with it filling more as it progresses east.

Main risks: Isolated to scattered damaging wind, isolated hail and perhaps a tornado.

Bottom line: Monitor storm watches and warnings and have a plan to seek shelter if a storm is approaching your location.

In-depth discussion

Monday’s severe setup centers on the approach of a weak front and a passing disturbance riding the jet stream as the air mass across the area becomes increasingly unstable.

Additionally, there is an increase in wind speed through the lower atmosphere — or wind shear — which may allow some storms to rotate, increasing the chance for a brief tornado.

Mixed clouds and sun Monday have allowed the atmosphere to destabilize, helping the fuel for storms to build, but the values we use to assess this are significantly larger to the southeast of the immediate D.C. region. While we have values of 1500-2000 J/kg near the District, which is sufficient for strong to severe storms, they are a whopping 3000-5000 J/kg over central and southeast Virginia over to the Delmarva Peninsula.

Wind shear is a change and increase of wind with height. It is generally a requirement for severe weather.

Monday’s shear values of 30-40 knots (around 35 to 45 mph) mean storms will tend to become large, organized and longer-lived multicell clusters, in addition to potentially some bowing segments or rotating supercells. There is even a pocket of somewhat higher shear in the immediate area and just to the south.

Our concern is that the combination of shear and instability will lead to scattered instances of severe storms producing damaging wind gusts and hail in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning.

For any storms that acquire rotating updrafts, a brief tornado or two is not out of the question.

Rainfall totals are likely to be wide-ranging, with some spots seeing little and others possible localized flooding. Rates of an inch or two an hour are possible.

Current observations and weather modeling suggest storms will occur as clusters as opposed to a solid squall line — so there is hit-or-miss potential for strong to severe weather. Storm cells may even exhibit splitting behavior, with one storm moving left and the other right, though generally in a west to east fashion.

We’ll post updates as storms develop this afternoon.

