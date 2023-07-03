Here’s where storms and extreme heat could affect your July Fourth

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tens of millions of Americans will be venturing outdoors Tuesday night, staring skyward as Independence Day fireworks dazzle onlookers far and wide. Many will be faced to contend with iffy weather, however, with a number of active weather systems rolling across the country. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Scattered thunderstorms are likely for much of the East Coast, with a lingering cold front keeping conditions unsettled from Downeast Maine to the Florida Peninsula. Severe thunderstorms are expected for parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest, the same area at risk for heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding.

In the Desert Southwest and Pacific Northwest, the issue won’t stem from thunder or lightning, but rather dangerous heat. Excessive heat warnings blanket much of southern California and adjacent Arizona and Nevada, where temperatures of 107 to 118 degrees are expected.

“Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke,” the National Weather Service in Phoenix warned.

A heat advisory remains in effect for coastal Oregon, Northern California and southwest Washington state.

In some places, firework smoke could add to already poor air quality from Canadian wildfires.

Here’s your region-by-region forecast.

Northeast

A weak wave of low pressure will be strung out near the coastline during the day. That, combined with a pocket of cold air and spin aloft, will give rise to scattered afternoon thunderstorms. They’ll be most prevalent in southeastern New England, like Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, closer to the lingering cold front. There is a marginal risk of gusty winds with any of the storms.

For beachgoers and those hoping to catch fireworks displays alike, it’s imperative to have a way of being notified if a lightning danger crops up at your location. Fortunately, it’s likely the storms should fade quickly with daytime heating, dissipating around or shortly after sunset. That will be good news for many evening festivities. The exception may be in far northern New England or the Champlain Valley, where weather models hint a storm or two could stick around.

High temperatures peak comfortably in the upper 70s for most.

Mid-Atlantic

The same cold front will remain hung up from Long Island to the Delmarva Peninsula to south of Richmond. That will keep thunderstorm chances in the forecast, and with jet stream energy aloft, any storm could contain gusty winds. Counteracting thunderstorms will be downsloping, or air moving down the mountains due to a westerly component to the winds. Air that descends from high elevation to low warms up and dries out, and that drying should cut back on storm coverage. That’s why thunderstorms will be only very isolated rather than scattered or widespread.

High temperatures peak in the upper 80s to the north to lower 90s to the south. Any extant storms fade around sunset.

Southeast and South

It will be hot and humid with highs in the 90s and heat indexes approaching 100 degrees. Temperatures will cool into the upper 70s or lower 80s around dusk. Scattered thunderstorms will flare up during the afternoon and could last until 9 p.m. before beginning to wane, which might interfere with some firework shows. In the Carolinas, a rogue storm could stick around until 10 or 11 p.m.

Great Lakes and Ohio/Tennessee Valleys

High pressure works to squash any storm chances. Highs peak in the upper 80s to around 90. It will be a bit muggy, but not nearly as humid as recent days. Dew points should hover in the 60s rather than 70s. A few brief showers are possible on the edge of the high pressure system, primarily in northern Michigan or south toward the Ohio River. Temperatures will be pleasant during the evening.

Plains

A level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe weather has been drawn by the Storm Prediction Center. It stretches from the Upper Midwest through the north-central Plains and toward the Colorado Front Range and much of the Rockies. Included are Garden City, Colby and Hays in Kansas; Denver; Cheyenne, Wyo.; McCook, Lincoln and Omaha in Nebraska; Sioux City, Iowa; Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Minneapolis and Duluth in Minn.

Thunderstorms will form in eastern Colorado and southeast Wyoming during the midafternoon. Initial cells may produce a brief tornado. Thereafter, they’ll merge into clusters or lines with a more widespread damaging wind risk and some hail. They could last well into the first half of the overnight, disrupting evening plans — but they’ll be hit or miss and some places will stay dry.

Ahead of the storms, temperatures may make it into the upper 80s or around 90.

Rockies

A couple of scattered showers or thunderstorms can be expected in the Columbia River Basin, Montana, Wyoming, northern and central Utah and northeast New Mexico. They’ll be mainly isolated, however, and severe weather is not expected.

Highs will range from the upper 60s to near 70 in Montana to around 90 in the lower terrain of New Mexico. All in all, highs will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler than average for the northern Rockies, and a few degrees milder than typical south of a cold front across the southern Rockies.

West Coast and Southwest

For parts of the Pacific Northwest just inland from the coast, heat advisories are in effect, with highs 10 to 15 degrees above average. Seattle will sit comfortably in the mid-80s with sunshine and dry conditions, but Eugene, Ore., will spike to the mid-90s.

In California’s Central Valley, highs over 100 degrees are anticipated. Extreme heat will dominate in Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada, however, with highs up to 113 degrees in Phoenix. Overnight lows there will fall only into the mid 80s, making a hot, albeit dry, evening for firework displays. Given the dry heat, it’s recommended to consult with fire officials before igniting fireworks, assuming it can be done legally to begin with.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through July 4th for the lower deserts of #az and #ca. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/PvEutX2qOB — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 2, 2023

