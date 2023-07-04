D.C.-area forecast: Very warm for Independence Day with a stray storm possible

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share



Today's daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day's weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: A bit less sticky than Monday with more sun and, hopefully, more fun. Express forecast Today: Mostly sunny, isolated storm chance. Highs: 87-91.

Tonight: Evening shower or storm chance. Lows: 70-75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 88-92. Forecast in detail Typical midsummer heat and humidity greet our Independence Day holiday; however, the combination is a little less intense than yesterday before increasing again later this week. As a frontal system stalls over the region this weekend, mugginess increases as do thunderstorm chances, but temperatures should pull back some.

No severe, sustained heat is expected anytime soon.

Today (Fourth of July): Skies are mostly sunny as highs work into the warm to hot upper 80s to low 90s. Watch for late afternoon to evening widely scattered showers and thunderstorms but most areas should stay dry. Light winds blow from the west at 5 to 10 mph, except gusty around any storms. While moderately muggy, this is some improvement from yesterday with afternoon dew points in the upper 60s (compared to 70s). Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Just a few clouds around with a lingering evening shower or thunderstorm possible but most spots are dry for fireworks after sunset. Lows toward dawn should be in the lower to mid-70s. Light winds from the west are expected overnight. Confidence: Medium-High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny with highs mostly in the low 90s and a slight chance of an afternoon to evening thunderstorm. Humidity is moderately high with dew points in the upper 60s again. Winds blow from the north at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the warm lower to mid-70s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday starts to ratchet up the humidity again with partly to mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 90s and dew points back into the less comfortable low 70s. Scattered afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms should not be widespread, but it is another day to watch the radar. Thursday night is muggy with lows in the lower to mid-70s with still a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Confidence: Medium-High

A cool front approaches Friday with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and afternoon to evening thunderstorms that should be more widespread than Thursday. Highs range from the upper 80s to low 90s, varying mainly based on the timing of clouds and rain chances. Friday night is mostly cloudy with scattered showers or a thunderstorm with lows ranging in the 70s again. Confidence: Medium

The weekend brings moderate humidity, partly to mostly cloudy skies (some sun at times), and daily chances for thunderstorms. At this moment, Saturday could see more shower-storm activity than Sunday, but both see moderate chances of especially afternoon to evening activity. Highs ranges in the mid- to upper 80s. A shower or storm is also possible Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies as lows range from the upper 60s to mid- 70s. Confidence: Medium

