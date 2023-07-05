D.C.-area forecast: Typical July heat on repeat; storm chances trend higher by the weekend

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

* Code Orange air quality alert (unhealthy for sensitive groups) in effect Wednesday * Today’s daily digit Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 6/10: Average midsummer heat and humidity with perhaps an isolated late-day thundershower. So, not beautiful but not terrible either. Express forecast Today: Partly sunny and humid, isolated p.m. storm? Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy, early evening storm? Lows: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and humid, isolated p.m. storms? Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s. Forecast in detail We’re stuck in a very warm and humid pattern through the weekend. It’s nothing terribly extreme for the time of year, but afternoon heat indexes topping out in the mid-90s most days aren’t to be taken lightly if you plan to be outdoors. Storm coverage should remain isolated through tomorrow with potentially more numerous storms this Friday and this weekend.

Today (Wednesday): Partly sunny skies, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, high humidity and a heat index peaking in the mid-90s is pretty average for early July. Note we’ve got a Code Orange air quality alert — unhealthy for sensitive groups — in effect today due to lingering fireworks smoke and elevated ozone levels. No major weather-maker nearby, but enough heat and humidity for the chance of a few isolated pop-up showers or thundershowers midafternoon into early evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Tonight: The chance of a few isolated showers or thundershowers lingers into the early evening. We’re partly cloudy and muggy through the overnight with lows around 70 to maybe as high as the mid-70s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Thursday): Pretty much the same deal — partly sunny, hot and humid, but nothing too extreme. Highs should get to the upper 80s and low 90s again with the heat index reaching the mid-90s. We’ve got another chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Same story as tonight. Maybe a few isolated early evening showers or storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy and muggy with highs near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Friday through Sunday should remain very humid with a better chance of hit-or-miss showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a couple of weak cold fronts come through. Partly sunny Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, then partly to mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid-80s to near 90. Confidence: Low-Medium

Gift this article Gift Article