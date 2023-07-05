D.C.-area forecast: Typical July heat on repeat; storm chances trend higher by the weekend

* Code Orange air quality alert (unhealthy for sensitive groups) in effect Wednesday *
Today (Wednesday): Partly sunny skies, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, high humidity and a heat index peaking in the mid-90s is pretty average for early July. Note we’ve got a Code Orange air quality alert — unhealthy for sensitive groups — in effect today due to lingering fireworks smoke and elevated ozone levels. No major weather-maker nearby, but enough heat and humidity for the chance of a few isolated pop-up showers or thundershowers midafternoon into early evening. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: The chance of a few isolated showers or thundershowers lingers into the early evening. We’re partly cloudy and muggy through the overnight with lows around 70 to maybe as high as the mid-70s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): Pretty much the same deal — partly sunny, hot and humid, but nothing too extreme. Highs should get to the upper 80s and low 90s again with the heat index reaching the mid-90s. We’ve got another chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Same story as tonight. Maybe a few isolated early evening showers or storms. Otherwise, partly cloudy and muggy with highs near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Friday through Sunday should remain very humid with a better chance of hit-or-miss showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a couple of weak cold fronts come through. Partly sunny Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, then partly to mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid-80s to near 90. Confidence: Low-Medium