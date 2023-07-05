PM Update: More heat, humidity and storm chances for Thursday

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

While much of the area is in moderate to severe drought, Wednesday brought pop-ups. They quickly dropped several inches in some spots, especially around the western Beltway. There were several water rescues, in Falls Church and near Annandale. Thankfully, the most intense rainfall is winding down, so additional flooding should be minimal. If you do come across high water, don’t even think about driving through it.

Through Tonight: A few showers or a storm could linger into the evening, but they should be more miss than hit. Expect it to be partly cloudy and humid overnight, with lows ranging across the 70s. Some patchy fog may form, especially in places that got a lot of rain.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): The heat wave is likely to continue, bumping up to five days by early evening. It took a while, but it seems we’re into our typical almost daily pop-up shower and storm risk in the afternoon. A few could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. Like Wednesday, highs will probably reach the low 90s, with high levels of humidity making it feel like 100 degrees at times.

Coast-to-coast bad air: While thinking more about air quality these days, enjoy the Fourth of July show below. It covers 12 hours, starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time. This year, the Pacific Northwest suffered the worst air quality from firework smoke, although the D.C. area got off to an early lead.

