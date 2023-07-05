The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Picture-perfect weather for a spectacular fireworks show in Washington

By
July 5, 2023 at 7:52 a.m. EDT
Fireworks over Washington on Tuesday night. (Kevin Ambrose for The Washington Post)
The weather at showtime was clear, and wildfire smoke from Canada cleared our region several days ago. It was perfect weather to photograph the July Fourth fireworks show over the National Mall on Tuesday evening.

Temperatures at showtime were mild by July standards, and a breeze from the northwest pushed the smoke from the fireworks to the southeast. For those of us watching the show from the west, the view was great.

I set up my camera and tripod at the Netherlands Carillon with a group of D.C.-area photographers. We shared food and drink and discussed past photo shoots to pass the time while waiting for the fireworks to begin.

During the midday hours, we moved our chairs under a shade tree to escape the searing sun. Two brief showers moved overhead, offering brief cooling.

Selected photos are shown below, from myself as well as from Washington Post readers.

Images from Post readers

