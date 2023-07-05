Picture-perfect weather for a spectacular fireworks show in Washington

The weather at showtime was clear, and wildfire smoke from Canada cleared our region several days ago. It was perfect weather to photograph the July Fourth fireworks show over the National Mall on Tuesday evening.

Temperatures at showtime were mild by July standards, and a breeze from the northwest pushed the smoke from the fireworks to the southeast. For those of us watching the show from the west, the view was great.