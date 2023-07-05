Picture-perfect weather for a spectacular fireworks show in Washington

The weather at showtime was clear, and wildfire smoke from Canada cleared our region several days ago. It was perfect weather to photograph the July Fourth fireworks show over the National Mall on Tuesday evening.
I set up my camera and tripod at the Netherlands Carillon with a group of D.C.-area photographers. We shared food and drink and discussed past photo shoots to pass the time while waiting for the fireworks to begin.
During the midday hours, we moved our chairs under a shade tree to escape the searing sun. Two brief showers moved overhead, offering brief cooling.
Selected photos are shown below, from myself as well as from Washington Post readers.
Images from Post readers
July Fourth fireworks, Washington, DC@washingtonpost @PoPville @NBCNews @nbcwashington @postlocal @DCist @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/Y9xNesiVjN— Keith Arnold (@karnoldphoto) July 5, 2023
@capitalweather was a great show. pic.twitter.com/PLEPxhRfNV— Eric Nunes (@eric_nunes18) July 5, 2023
A perfect night for fireworks in DC! I may be biased by the new vantage point this year, but it felt like one of the best shows I’ve seen. @capitalweather @postlocal @ARLnowDOTcom pic.twitter.com/7doVJJvuUA— Josh Wolfgram (@JoshWolfgram) July 5, 2023
Beautiful fireworks tonight in DC. @WashingtonianWx @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/4tAimDiTyp— LopWx (@LopWx) July 5, 2023
Goodnight! @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/wML1kdtdYR— Ishtiaq Hossain (@IshtiaqSadi) July 5, 2023