PM Update: Staying hot and humid Friday, with an afternoon storm chance

It was another day of scattered heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Again, it was a case where some spots saw inches of rain in a short period, leading to some localized flooding, while many others only heard some thunder and saw temperatures knocked back a bit. We also snagged our fifth day in a row of 90 degrees or higher in Washington as this first heat wave of 2023 rolls on.

Through Tonight: Most of the storms from this afternoon have already fallen apart. An additional pop up isn’t impossible this evening, but it’ll be quiet and muggy tonight. Lows range across the 70s under partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible, especially where it rained the most.

Tomorrow (Friday): If you remember today, you’ve got the general gist of tomorrow. It could be our sixth day in a row of 90s, and some afternoon storms are a good bet. Some spots can again see some hefty totals over a short period before storms tend to rain into their own updrafts and kill themselves off. Humidity makes it feel more like 100 at times.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree and grass pollen are both low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.

Hot, hot, hot: Tired of the 90s? Might want to skip the rest.

Our average high reached 90 today and stays there until the 27th. Fortunately, that doesn’t mean we’ll see 90s for that whole stretch. If we did, it would be a run at the record books. For now, the longest streak of 90s in D.C. is 21 days, which happened in 1988 and 1980.

