D.C.-area forecast: Steamy summer days with afternoon storm chances continue

Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors Today’s daily digit A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight 5/10: Summer sun beats down and heats the ground. Maybe enough to power a heavy afternoon shower. Express forecast Today: Partly cloudy and humid, spotty p.m. showers/storms. Highs: 88-92

Tonight: Showers quickly taper off, winds calm. Lows: 70-74

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and humid, showers/storms by afternoon. Highs: 89-93 Forecast in detail Seasonable summer weather is with us through the weekend. Most days, highs are near 9o with moderately high humidity and afternoon-evening thunderstorm chances. Lots of us stay dry on any given day but most of us get wet eventually. Showers and storms are probably most widespread on Sunday as a cool front approaches.

Today (Thursday): Clouds come and go but the sun still warms the area into the upper 80s to lower 90s with muggy dew points near 70. This should kick off hit-or-miss showers and storms during the afternoon. Locally heavy downpours are possible where it rains. Winds are light from the east. Fun fact: today the Earth is positioned at its farthest distance from the sun in its annual orbit but that won’t take an edge off the heat. Confidence: High

Tonight: Showers and storms should die out as the sun sets and winds calm. Clouds are still plentiful with lows holding in the lower 70s within the Beltway, upper 60s farther out. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): There should be a fair amount of sun but the heating will lead to clouds popping up at midday with a few showers and storms possible through the afternoon. There may even be a more organized line or two of storms (unlikely to be severe) which should give you a little more warning to get out of the way. Highs peak in the upper 80s to lower 90s with light south winds and moderate humidity. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The showers and storms could linger well into the evening but should die off by midnight. Lows are mainly in the lower 70s across the area. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Little has changed on Saturday but it may take until late afternoon or evening for any showers and storms to pop up and they should be less numerous than the day before. Moderately high humidity and a good amount of sun still makes highs near 90 less than comfortable unless you have a pool to jump in. Lows should be lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A wave of storms is likely to be coming out of the Midwest on Sunday. This gives us our best chance for a real dousing by showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs should be knocked back to the mid- to upper 80s because of all the clouds. Showers should taper off overnight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium

Monday should be sunnier and a little less humid, making the threat of afternoon showers and storms slim. Highs are pleasant, in the low to mid-80s. Confidence: Medium

